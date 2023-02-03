Tito Mercado replaces Hank Lundy for Feb 4 after Adrien Broner farce

Undefeated NABA super lightweight champion, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), has a new opponent for this Saturday, February 4, as he will now face Jose Angulo (14-4, 7 KOs), of Ecuador.

The fight will still take place at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA, with RED Boxing Promotions operating as the promoter, as Hank Lundy will no longer serve as Mercado’s opponent.

“I am glad Jose Angulo took the fight on short notice and I appreciate him stepping up,” said Mercado, the Olympic Trials Silver Medalist in 2020. “Angulo is a tough opponent, but my plan is to end this fight early and continue my knockout streak.”

Born in Pomona, CA, Tito has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. With his lightning-fast combinations, explosive power, Mercado is already making noise as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects.

Now, with a string of impressive wins under his belt, Tito is looking to take the next step and become the face of boxing. He believes that his story of perseverance and determination will inspire others to pursue their own dreams, no matter the odds.

Mercado has overcome numerous obstacles to reach the top of his game. Despite growing up in an underserved community, he never lost sight of his dreams, honing his skills through countless hours of hard work and dedication.

“I have big plans to be Southern California’s the next superstar in boxing.” continued Mercado. “I want to show people that anything is possible if you’re willing to put in the work. I know I have a long road ahead of me, but I’m making all the sacrifices to be great. This Saturday will be another step in the right direction.”

Tito, a promotional free agent, is ready to take the next step and join forces with a promoter who can help him reach new heights. The search for a promoter who shares his passion for the sport and his vision for the future, is the missing piece. He’s hoping to find a promoter who will help him achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a champion.

“I believe that I have what it takes to be a star in this sport, and I’m eager to find the right promoter who will help me get there,” Mercado says. “I’ve been working hard every day to improve my skills and reach my full potential. Right now, I have a great team behind me, and getting the right promoter will be the final piece.”