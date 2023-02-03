Marques Valle looks forward to return on ProBox TV

Tampa’s highly talked about Marques Valle is looking to set the ground running in 2023, as he looks to establish himself as a contender in the super welterweight division.

Valle has been dominant in his 7 professional outings, with all of the wins coming within the scheduled distance. Now the all-action puncher turns his attention to making an impact in the super welterweight division.

Valle opened up on his plans in 2023, “I’m working hard as always in the gym to improve technically and grow into the weight. I started my pro career at 147 but I think I’m going to continue to grow, so it’s the right thing for me to fight at 54.

“I’ve had a great start to my career on ProBox TV, the whole team from Garry Jonas to coaches Marc Farrait and Asa Beard along with my management team at Split-T have worked really well to bring me on the right way, I feel like I have a dream team and that’s really all a fighter can ask for.”

‘The Machine’ competes as a professional alongside his younger brother Dominic Valle, who also holds an undefeated record, and the bigger brother discussed his relationship with his brother and hopes for 2023 for the pair.

He said, “I’m really happy with how me and my brother have progressed, and I love how we always get featured on ProBox TV. Dominic has been guided properly and I think we’re going to be ready for a regional title in 2023.

“There’s a lot of great fighters on television, fighters like Erickson Lubin who are in fights that we are aiming to be in one day, but for now I think we will want to push ourselves into a position where we are ready to break into the world top 15 and go from there.

“I’m from a Puerto Rican family, I grew up watching Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto, it was a family party every time there was a big Puerto Rican fight on, and boxing is a family business with me. Hopefully one day we can have these types of parties when my brother and I fight.”

