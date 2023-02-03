Benavidez to Plant: When you’re bleeding, you’ll earn your respect

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are not playing when the first bell goes on March 25. The pair are ready for war in Las Vegas.

If the first press conference is anything to go by, those who make the trip to Nevada are in for quite a battle.

Benavidez, a former two-time world champion, didn’t mince his words when warning Plant of what was to come.

“On March 25, I guarantee I’m knocking Caleb Plant out before round six,” predicted Benavidez.

“This has been a fight in the making for the last five years. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’m at my best right now, mentally and physically. On March 25, I finally get to put my hands on Caleb Plant.”

Benavidez vs Plant – bad blood

Furthering the ill feelings, Benavidez added: “When you’re on the ground bleeding, you’ll learn how to respect a real fighter. I’m what you want to be. You’re a chump.”

Caleb Plant comes into the fight on the crest of a wave, having blasted out Anthony Dirrell explosively in 2022. When touching on the win, Benavidez didn’t seem fazed by it.

“He had a sensational win against Anthony Dirrell. I take nothing away from that,” pointed out the Mexican favorite.

“This is the best time this fight could have happened. It was the right move for both of us.

“I’ve wanted to fight him for a long time. Now the winner of this fight gets to be mandatory for Canelo Alvarez. I’m super motivated.”

David Benavidez

On how he’ll go for an early finish, Benavidez stated: “The fans want to see a knockout. Look at my record. He can act like I’m not like that.

“Look at how everyone looks after they fight me. I don’t play around. That’s what I do. He’s no different from any fighter I’ve ever fought.

“This is the most important fight of my career to this date. I feel like; after this fight, I will pass that threshold and get to where I want to be.

“Every fighter has one of these grudge matches that brings the best out of them.

“I don’t like Caleb at all, but I want to thank him for bringing the animal out of me. I’m more motivated than ever.

“I can’t wait to give my fans a great knockout. We know that this isn’t going to be easy. It’s going to be grueling. But I’m ready to get in there and knock this guy out.

“He knows how the canvas feels. I’m putting him back on that. You’re going to be lying down again.

“You got knocked out already. I’m going to do the same thing to you again. I’m putting you to sleep.”

Benavidez vs Plant takes place at MGM Grand on March 25.

