‘Tyson’ Federici back in action Feb 5 in Genoa, Italy

WBC Continental America’s and NABA Gold Cruiserweight Champion, The Italian Tank, SIMONE “TYSON” FEDERICI (Lazio, Italy, 19-2-1 8KO’s) will get the ball rolling on his 2023 campaign on February 5, in Genoa, Italy.

The #17 world rated (WBC) Cruiserweight makes his return coming off a thrilling main event unanimous decision victory in April against Star Boxing stablemate, LYUBOMYR “DEMOLITION MAN” PINCHUK (then 14-3-1 8KO’s) at Rivers Casino in Schenectady, NY. Federici, who was sidelined after the Pinchuk victory due to a hand injury, is eager and ready to get back in the ring.

Prior to earning the WBC and NABA Gold Titles, Federici was no stranger to the gold, having held the IBF Mediterranean and Federazione Pugilistica Italian National Titles. His marquee victory occurred when he traveled to New York to face, STIVENS BUJAJ (then 17-2-1 11KO’s) in his backyard, at Star Boxing’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series at The Paramount.

Federici’s mounting pressure and continuous work rate over the 10-round bout earned him the unanimous decision victory, as well as the WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight Championship.

Simone will be featured in his native Italy in a 10 round cruiserweight bout against heavy handed Georgian, LEVANI LUKHUTASHVILI (Mestia, Georgia, 10-12 9KO’s). Lukhutashvili is not to be taken lightly, having recently challenged for the WBF International Cruiserweight Title and four of his last seven opponents were undefeated.

Simone had this to say about the fight, “This is an important match for me in Italy to get ready to climb the WBC ratings. After this victory I want to be back in New York defending my WBC Continental and NABA Gold Titles. My dream is to face Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight World Title in New York.

“I feel good and want to thank my Uncle Franco, Armando and Boris Viale of Scuderia Italia, as well as Star Boxing and manager Luigi Camputaro. Starting Sunday against Levan begins the countdown to fighting for a world championship.”

“We named Simone the Italian Tank for good reason. He is an exciting fighter who never stops coming forward and throwing punches,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “We expect a big year for Simone and know that February 5 will be yet another notch in the belt towards challenging the top cruiserweights in the world.”