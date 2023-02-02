Deontay Wilder in the dark on Andy Ruiz Jr. fight, no date or venue

Deontay Wilder has admitted the when and where of his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against Andy Ruiz Jr. remains a mystery.

Despite the pair fighting in September [Ruiz beating Luis Ortiz] and October [Wilder knocking out Robert Helenius], respectively, and subsequently sealing a high-profile match-up, no progress has been made.

The winner of their collision will be the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk next. Therefore, it’s in their best interests to get the fight over the line as soon as possible.

Deontay Wilder return

Wilder asked his fans when they think he should be back in action.

The former five-year reigning green and gold belt holder said: “How soon do you want me back in the ring, then? Baby, I’ll make it happen.

“And where should my next fight be?”

Premier Boxing Champions and Al Haymon earmarked March 25 in Las Vegas as a target date in December 2022. However, with the stalling of Wilder vs Ruiz, they passed off the Nevada headliner to David Benavidez and Caleb Plant.

As a result, there are only a couple more options left. This is due to a higher volume of Pay Per Views looking to be staged in Nevada.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Errol Spence vs Keith Thurman all have eyes fixed on a casino on the famous strip.

Davis vs Garcia could be on April 15 at T-Mobile Arena, with Haney vs Lomachenko possible for May 20 at the MGM Grand. The only feasible date between those for a Wilder vs Ruiz blockbuster is May 6, also at the MGM.

With Canelo Alvarez relinquishing Cinco de Mayo for this year, the Mexcian fans will want another of their own to take the spot.

Spence vs Thurman doesn’t really make sense for a Mexican celebration. Therefore, Ruiz fits the bit perfectly.

Wilder vs Ruiz date and venue

It’s now up to the powers that be to get the job done, with promoter Tom Brown having already reserved the date with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Meanwhile, Wilder’s recent strange activity on social media seems to have calmed down a little.

After over a week of peculiar posts, Wilder offered only one in the last couple of days. It made a lot more sense than many of the others.

“You’ll never be able to grow if you can’t navigate thru life. Life is tough, but who said it would be easy?

“First, get your priorities in check and come up with a strategic game plan. Build up your confidence and self-belief, and then let’s get to work, baby. Let’s go,” said “The Bronze Bomber.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.