Despite WBA belt, still no place in updated rankings for Conor Benn

Despite having some good news this week on the WBC rankings front, there’s no place in the updated WBA version for British welterweight Conor Benn.

Having been removed in December when controversy surrounded his removal from a fight with Chris Eubank Jr., Benn has not returned this week.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn got called off at the eleventh hour in London after a newspaper outed the shocking story of a positive test during October fight week at the O2 Arena.

Benn had failed once before it later emerged that scientists in two samples for clomifene flagged adverse findings.

Conor Benn

The WBA sent World Boxing News its newest rating list on Wednesday, with Benn not featuring even with “The Destroyer” holding the WBA Continental belt.

It’s unknown whether the World Boxing Association intends to rank Benn in February or whether he will keep the belt he defended last April against Chris Van Heerden.

The World Boxing Council, on the other hand, is set to place Benn back in its rankings system in the coming days, according to UK reports.

President Mauricio Sulaiman is said to be happy with the explanation given by Benn’s team in a 270-page dossier protesting his innocence.

The WBC findings are due to be revealed in the coming week.

Two failed drug tests

Failing two failed drug tests months apart for the same substance doesn’t look like a debilitating factor for Benn. Alongside his promoter Eddie Hearn, the pair have fought tooth and nail to clear his name.

Hiring the best, highest profile, and most expensive sports lawyer in the country, Benn is on the verge of a cleared verdict due to contamination, says UK media.

Benn could potentially make a comeback in a spring bout and have his previous WBA and World Boxing Council rankings reinstated into the bargain.

An announcement could be made soon as fans await news of an upcoming promotion for the fighter.

The 26-year-old’s name is missing from the WBA list despite being ranked number four in November.

Furthermore, a three-month investigation launched by UKAD and VADA remains ongoing.

WBA Welterweight Rankings – November 2022

1 VERGIL ORTIZ JR OC USA

2 JARON ENNIS USA

3 KEITH THURMAN USA

4 CONOR BENN * ( * ) CON GBR

5 YORDENIS UGAS CUB

6 RADZHAB BUTAEV RUS

7 GABRIEL MAESTRE VEN

8 TARAS SHELESTYUK UKR

9 JESUS ALEJANDRO RAMOS USA

10 MEKHRUBON SANGINOV C/A TJK

11 TRESEAN WIGGINS NABA USA

12 RYOTA TOYOSHIMA JPN

13 MYKAL FOX USA

14 JOSE ANGEL GABRIEL ROSA LAC ARG

15 MICHAEL MCKINSON GBR

*Subject to clearance

WBA Welterweight Rankings – January 2022

1 VERGIL ORTIZ JR OC USA

2 KEITH THURMAN USA

3 RADZHAB BUTAEV RUS

4 YORDENIS UGAS CUB

5 SHAKHRAM GIYASOV UZB

6 GABRIEL MAESTRE VEN

7 TARAS SHELESTYUK UKR

8 JESUS ALEJANDRO RAMOS USA

9 ALBERTO PALMETTA ARG

10 JAMAL JAMES USA

11 TRESEAN WIGGINS NABA USA

12 ALEXIS ROCHA USA

13 JOSE ANGEL GABRIEL ROSA LAC ARG

14 JIN SASAKI JPN

15 MICHAEL MCKINSON GBR

