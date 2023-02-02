Andres Cortes returns Feb 3, wants big names to follow

Undefeated rising star Andres Cortes (17-0, 11 KOs), fresh off a string of impressive wins in the super featherweight division, will face his most challenging opponent when he steps in the ring with Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs), from Miami by way of Puerto Rico.

Cortes vs. Melendez, a 10-round bout, will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, on the highly anticipated Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete vs Liam Wilson card promoted by Top Rank. Cortes vs. Melendez will be final bout on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Main event card starts at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on ESPN and ESPN

Deportes.

Cortes, a Las Vegas native, has been making waves in the super featherweight division with his aggressive style and knockout power. His opponent, Melendez, a seasoned veteran with heavy hands, will pose a significant challenge for the young fighter.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to showcase my skills against a seasoned fighter like Melendez,” said Cortes. “He’s a young hungry fighter with a lot of heart. He’s never been stopped and has nothing to lose. I believe that I have what it takes to come out on top, and I’m ready to prove it to the world.”

With a victory, Cortez, having already made a name for himself, has intentions to take on all the big names in the division. He has quickly climbed the ranks in the super featherweight division and is now ready to take on the top contenders.

“I’ve been working hard and improving with every fight,” said Cortes. “My main focus is on Melendez, its not going to be an easy fight, but I’m coming out victorious. I’m ready to take on the best in the division and prove that I belong among the elite fighters. I’m not afraid of anyone, I believe in my abilities, and I know that I can beat any fighter in the division.”

“We are on a mission to fight the best in the world,” said Luis Cortes, manager, brother and trainer of Andres. “We sought to replace Valdez for the Navarrete fight, but his team chose the easier unknown Australian guy. Emanuel Navarrete, Oscar Valdez, Shakur Stevenson, or any other big name, we want them all in 2023. Melendez is going to be a tough fight and that is where our focus is. But I want to let it be known that we feel we are ready for anyone in the division.”

This fight promises to be an action-packed and thrilling encounter between two fighters looking to make a statement in the division. With both fighters known for their power and determination, the Desert Diamond Arena is sure to be electric with energy.