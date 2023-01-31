Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted

World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently.

Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further.

This time, though, there can be no hiding by the organizers of a horror of a match involving tag team boxing.

Heavyweight champ’s idea

Briggs floated the notion a couple of years ago when attempting to entice Mike Tyson into the ring. However, “The Cannon” firmly had his tongue in his cheek.

Speaking to Fighthype.com, the New Yorker said: “Me and Mike Tyson tag team boxing versus Holyfield and Klitschko. What do you think?

“Or what about Holyfield and James Tony if Klitschko is scared? Me and mike versus anybody! Tag-team history, champ!

“Nobody wants to fight me. I will fight anybody, cyber or physical,” he added.

Perhaps WBN dredging up the story lit a lightbulb in a dimwit’s head somewhere. They oddly thought, ‘hey, let’s make it a reality!’

It’s hard to comprehend how disrespectful this is to the sport we love. It is continually downgraded in the eyes of a new generation.

The more these events progress, the less new fans know about the greats who made pugilism what it is today. You ask any ‘YouTube Boxing’ or ‘Crossover’ who Sugar Ray Leonard is, and you know what answer you’ll get.

Even the 1990s are becoming a mystery to new ‘fans’ as they’d rather watch two gamers trade handbags at dawn than see Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield slug it out in one of the greatest heavyweight trilogy battles of the modern era.

Muddied boxing waters

It’s not about keeping these events in a box. It’s about separating them from the natural and talented boxers. The waters become too muddied when a former Disney child star calls out Canelo Alvarez when it’s clear the Mexican could flick him into a knockout.

That’s what’s going on here. The apparent disregard for the stature of how great boxing is goes entirely over the heads of those in charge of this social media craze.

Those networks who choose to broadcast it, even when no professional boxers are involved, need to take a good hard look at themselves.

Little people fighting tall skinny people and tag team boxing are proof enough that this is a freak show money grab based on nothing more than followers.

The sheep that support this, ahead of the pros who work their guts out to perform, should ask themselves if this is authentic entertainment.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.