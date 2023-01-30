Jake Paul claims he’ll ‘dominate’ boxing after signing MMA deal

Jake Paul believes he has the talent to dominate boxing and win a world title despite being a part-timer and signing an MMA deal.

The YouTuber inked a long-term MMA agreement earlier this year and will embark on a foray into the octagon this year.

How he’ll juggle that with plans to become a champion in a code he’s badly inept at is anyone’s guess.

Add to that the fact that he’s never fought a professional boxer is another recipe for disaster.

Jake Paul – world boxing champion

“I want to become a world champion. I’m going to become a world champion. These fights are all just stepping stones to getting there. I’m slowly improving,” Paul told Sky Sports News.

“I’ve sparred against world champions and done phenomenal against them. So who knows what can happen in two to three years when I go into my athletic prime?

“I’m starting to get this sport and all aspects of it. It’s scary what could happen.

“I think not only will I become a world champion but also a dominant world champion and knock someone out for the belt.”

To combat the detractors who say he’s never fought anyone with remote pugilistic skills, Paul turns to novice Tommy Fury.

The brother of WBC heavyweight ruler Tyson, Tommy has the name but is yet to prove he has anything like the ability to succeed in the sport.

Most of his victories have come against opponents with losing records. Fury has fought eight times professionally. Only two had won more than lost, and he got taken the distance by both.

Three of the four knockouts he holds came against also-rans. They hadn’t registered a single victory. While the other had a record of 2-26.

Despite those hard facts, Paul believes he’ll get his kudos from a win against the former Love Islander. Not only that, he’ll go on to win a world title.

Cruiserweight title

If reports are accurate that Paul vs Fury will occur at cruiserweight, then the Disney child star will have his work cut out, defeating any of the current belt holders.

“They hate on me beating Tyron Woodley. They hate on me beating Anderson Silva,” pointed out the influencer.

“But they do not understand that they are both ten times better boxers than Tommy Fury.

“So the critics and the sheep who believe Jake Paul hasn’t fought a real boxer or someone his age are technically right. This checks that off.

“So that’s going to be fun to shut those people up.

However, he will get first-hand experience of what a 200lb world champion looks like when Ilunga Makabu defends his WBC strap against Badou Jack.

Announcing Makabu vs Jack as the co-feature in Saudi Arabia on February 26, many see the green and gold rumble at the real main event.

