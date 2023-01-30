Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner will never happen

Floyd Mayweather will never fight Adrien Broner, professionally or in an exhibition. That’s an easy prediction to make.

Mayweather has recently been linked to a fight with Broner as the latter prepares for a comeback.

It’s not the first time, either. The last time rumors spread, Leonard Ellerbe labeled them ‘an outright lie.’

According to the rumors, Mayweather vs Broner could happen in 2023 and earn vast amounts of money. However, number-crunching from Broner seems way off base.

When it happened previously, too, it got branded a complete fabrication by the man closest to Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner

Taking the opportunity to firmly shoot down any notion of Floyd Mayweather headlining any event against Broner, Ellerbe said: “Whoever is spreading this nonsense, it’s an outright lie.”

It was also revealed that the Mayweather Promotions CEO also stated the reports were ‘one million percent false’ and ‘total silliness.’

Little has changed since then.

The boxing fraternity can now breathe a sigh of relief over the matter. Mayweather taking on Broner sounded like a car crash just waiting to happen.

Broner has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late. He also has a recent fight record nobody would be envious of.

‘The Problem’ has been without a victory over a top fighter for years.

His previous attempt saw the Cincinnati man soundly defeated by Mayweather’s rival Manny Pacquiao.

Why Mayweather would even consider the fight is beyond comprehension. Adding Broner into the Floyd mix seems to have been plucked out of thin air.

Exhibition fights

At 50-0 and commanding an exhibition purse of at least seven figures, Mayweather would need to either secure a rematch with Pacquiao or take on a big-name fighter from another code to reach huge numbers.

It’s not thought ‘Money’ coming back to the ring professionally would even be considered. Therefore, only YouTubers are the food of choice now, of which Broner isn’t one.

During his heyday from 2011 to 2013, Broner was considered one of the world’s top rising stars. However, his outside-of-the-ring problems ended those hopes quickly.

Boosted purses came firmly with trouble in tow. Broner struggled to deal with stardom and consistently got into problems with the law.

Instagram outbursts and cryptic messages of self-harm had been coupled with sex tapes and assault charges until a recent re-emergence.

It’s becoming the norm to see Broner in the spotlight for bad rather than good. Which doesn’t bode well for the remainder of any career he has left.

As for Mayweather, only facing Pacquiao again would net the former pound-for-pound king upwards of $50 million if he would consider an exhibition or even a full return.

PPV projections of two million-plus could still be secured. But any ‘MayPac 2’ would have to be made at a specific time when conditions were right.

