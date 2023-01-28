Jean Pascal recovers from Covid, IBF eliminator rescheduled

As he himself mentioned yesterday on his social networks, Jean Pascal is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, which struck him down in early January.

He has received the green light from his doctor and will resume intense training starting next Monday.

DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH, officially confirm the postponed “No Limit” event will now take place on March 16th at Place Bell in Laval, Canada, as two-time world champion Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) faces Germany’s Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) to determine the mandatory challenger for International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0-0, 18 KOs).

Tickets are now on sale, ranging from $40 in the stands up to $500 on the floor. Tables for six people, including wine and meals, are also available for $3,500 or $4,500 plus tax. Tickets may be purchased online at evenco.ca or by email at [email protected] Tickets already purchased for February 9th will be honored.

This international event is presented by Mise-O-Jeu. The evening’s bout sheet is comprised of seven other fights:

The co-feature pits popular Mathieu “G-Time” Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) and Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs), a member of the famed family of four pro fighters.

Germain began a streak of three consecutive victories in May 2021, in Quebec City, by taking the measure of Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs) in 10 rounds. Wilcox has won his last six fights, including his most recent victory last November, by way of a fourth-round technical knockout against Mexican Francisco Martinez (11-4, 6 KOs).

To mark Saint Patrick’s Day, the authentic Irishman and promising light heavyweight prospect “Mighty” Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs), of Ireland, will also be in action in an eight-round fight.

World contender Jessica “Cobra” Camara (10-3, 2 KOs), of Montreal, returns to Quebec for the first time since 2019. She has since fought five fights in the United States, including the WBA and WBO super lightweight world championship versus Kali Reis (19-7-1, 5 KOs) in New Hampshire in November 2021. She lost by split decision in an extremely close and hard-fought fight. She will meet Prisca “La Guerrera” Vicot (14-8, 2 KOs), a French woman who lives in San Diego, California.

Spectators will have the pleasure of seeing rising star Caroline Veyre (2-0) in action after her dazzling performance on January 13th on the Clavel-Plata card, in which she dominated Esefania Franco (4-5). Veyre was a 2020 Canadian Olympian and 2015 Pan-American Games gold medalist.

On March 16th, she will likely face solid opposition in Emma “Valkyria” Gongora (5-2), fighting out of Marseille, France. She has won her last five fights, including her most recent win against Martine Vallieres Bisson (5-2, 1KO) at Casino de Montreal last September.

Young Italian sensation Yoel Angeloni (1-0), the latest discovery of International Boxing Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella, plans to impress in a four-round special attraction. The welterweight prodigy has a bright future ahead of him.

Also, Vancouver’s skillful Eric Basran (3-0, 1 KO) intends to double down in 2023. Veyre’s teammate on Canada’s National Team returns to the ring after taking a six-round unanimous decision on January 13th against Juan Carlos Garcia (4-3), of Mexico City. This time he takes on Ruben Vallejo (7-1-1, 3 KOs) in a potentially explosive confrontation.

Former Canadian amateur champion Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) is slated to fight in a bantamweight eight-round bout.