Boxer Tony Curtis, 17, scores first round knockout in comeback

Young Boxer Tony Curtis put a horror debut in Mexico behind him with a first-round knockout in Dubai.

The Briton battered Gerttipong Kumsahwat at the Cuban Boxing Club to push his record to 1-1 in the paid ranks.

Curtis, 17, avoided an unthinkable second loss as the teenager built on making his professional debut at 16 years old and being trained by Roy Jones Jr.

Another legend, Prince Naseem Hamed, had tipped Curtis for big things before the wheels fell off in his opening outing.

Featuring on a Pro Box TV card before he could claim a driving license, Curtis shockingly lost to Javier Perez Calderon via unanimous decision.

The fighter with child-like looks put that setback right against another baby-faced opponent in the 24-year-old, more experienced Kumsahwat.

A native of Aranyaprathet, Kumsahwat has twenty fights under his belt, winning seven. Curtis handed him a fourteenth loss on the night.

Curtis remained in the gym with Jones Jr. for the last few months, despite his September loss. He’s undoubtedly been thrust into the spotlight despite his tender years.

After shockingly being beaten on the undercard of Cristopher Rodriguez vs Alejandro Gonzalez in Cancun, the minimumweight put that reverse behind him.

Lightning Junior

Known as “Lightning Junior,” Curtis hails from the UK. He has built a decent social media following and likes to show off his bling.

His bio states he’s a two-time schoolboy champion and a “Junior Cadet” champion. It also outlines that he won the “British BoxCup” and is the “Southern Counties” champion.

What a lot of that means is Curtis had some experience before embarking on his dream. However, looking at his Instagram and TikTok, it seems Curtis has influencer tendencies as well as his boxing.

Curtis caused a stir when he weighed in for his debut. He even caught the attention of Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

DiBella asked: “Who’s child is this, Junior?”

However, it wasn’t the best start to a pro career. Curtis couldn’t afford a similar result after dusting himself down.

He didn’t let his career slip again and can look forward to bigger nights further on in his career.

On his platforms, Curtis portrays himself as a bit of a superstar. He can begin to dream if he can string a few wins together.

Winning was imperative for Tony Curtis. He did it.

