‘Hits harder than boxing’ – Slap Fighting has CTE written all over it

There’s a new combat sport on the scene that hits harder than boxing and growing at an incredible rate, thanks to UFC’s Dana White.

“Power Slap” or Slap Fighting” – as it’s also known – has caused widespread controversy in the United States since the Nevada State Athletic Commission ratified its inclusion as a sanctioned form.

And according to one of pugilism’s most prominent promoters and a respected coach, those participating are in serious danger – even more so than boxing.

Dmitry Salita, who promotes Claressa Shields, and trainer Stephen’ Breadman’ Edwards aired their views on the craze. CTE specialist and former WWE superstar Chris Nowinski also condemned the practice.

However, it’s not going away anytime soon. As they say, any publicity is good publicity. And since it debuted on TBS, column inches have been devoted to expressing shock and concern about competitor safety.

Slap Fighting

Essentially, opponents will stand across from each other and lay their most brutal slap square on the jaw of the other. There’s no defense – and nothing the taker can do – other than – well, take it.

If they survive after thirty seconds, the contest continues. But many times, one of those receiving hits the canvas in a sickening manner.

Damage to the jaw, facial nerves, and even concussions are expected outcomes of bouts.

Boxing takes its fair share of criticism after each death attributed to the sport. However, in the grand scheme of sports, boxing is not in the top ten most dangerous sports.

World Boxing News revealed this fact in 2021.

Slap Fighting is in its infancy. Therefore, it will take some time before we know the actual effects of these hellacious hits.

Simion Cosma

One fighter, Simion Cosma, won a Las Vegas tournament. He left with the trophy, but half of his head swelled to melon-sized proportions.

Cosma did win five thousand euros for his trouble, despite probably temporary paralysis and damage to his nerves.

Salita, it’s safe to say, is not impressed.

“This is insane! It’s not really “slapping.” It’s “power punching,” he pointed out. “Repeated knockout blows, possible concussion, no chance for defense, and no weight classes.

“The “offense” will only get more “deadly” as “slappers” train and learn how to throw that “slap left hook!”

After wincing at a video, he added: “Knocking out a defenseless man!”

The former world champion did get one thing wrong. There are weight classes, and they do have rules. Essentially, all that goes out the window when one of those taking part winds up their pitching arm.

With their hands behind their back, opponents can only brace themselves for what is inevitable.

Edwards commented: “These slaps are harder than punches. The heel of your hand is harder to break than the knuckles.

“Somebody is going to get killed doing this craziness.”

Salita replied: “One hundred percent.”

CTE concerns

Nowinski, who has dedicated his life to researching the effects of CTE and bringing the subject to the mainstream, compared getting slapped full force to showing a live stabbing on TV.

This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite & @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, "Who can survive a stabbing"? pic.twitter.com/jTENpUmJDd — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 19, 2023

The one-time “WWE Tough Enough” competitor knows all the signs of what causes CTE, a debilitating brain disease caused by massive hits to the head.

He pointed out: “This is so sad. Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same.

“Dana White and TBS should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What’s next, “Who can survive a stabbing?”

Sadly, highlighting the dangers of CTE, Nowinski’s following comment was about a 29-year-old Football player who passed away.

“Jarred Alwan, a former linebacker for Temple University, died Thursday at 29. His mother has donated his brain to [CTE studies].

“Jarred was never the same after a concussion in 2015, and will [his brain] be studied for CTE.”

The effects of this ‘sport’ on those taking massive defenseless hits will only come to light in the future.

Furthermore, the guinea pigs [Slap Fighters] are currently being tested.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.