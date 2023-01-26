Mexico vs Uruguay on March 4 DAZN bill from Culiacan

Matchroom Boxing returns to Mexico for the latest installment of their popular fight night series on Saturday March 4 at the Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Mexico exclusively live on DAZN – headlined by Angel Fierro facing Eduardo Estela.

Fierro (20-1-2, 16KOs) defends his WBO NABO Lightweight title against Uruguay’s once-beaten Estela (14-1, 9KO’s) in what promises to be an explosive main event.

The WBO #5 rated Fierro is closing in on a coveted World title shot in 2023, but he must first get by the very dangerous Estela, who is coming off a career best win in November over previously undefeated Ruben Torres.

Estela, who is promoted by former great Marcos Maidana who will be attendance on fight night, has a lone loss as a pro against rising Mexican powerhouse Mauricio Lara back in 2019.

“I am very happy to fight again in Mexico with my people,” said Fierro. “I am going to show them that I am ready for a World title, I am preparing for that, and I am excited to return to the ring on March 4.

“March 4 is my time to shine,” said Estela. “I’m coming off the biggest victory of my life and I’m ready to deliver another spectacular performance. A win over Fierro puts me right in line amongst the top tier of the 135lb division and there is no way he’s going to stop me from achieving that.

“I know that I am coming into hostile territory, but it’s only going to motivate me more. Fierro better be ready because I’m bringing everything I have.”

Eduardo Nunez will provide the co-main event action as he meets Rodolfo Bustamante over ten rounds at Super-Featherweight. KO merchant ‘Sugar’ Nunez (23-1 23 KOs) has one all of his bouts inside the distance, and the 25 year old comes into the bout on the back of a tenth round stoppage win in Culiacan in September, his only fight of 2022.

The Los Mochis man will be eager to keep his streak going on March 4, but faces stiff opposition in Bustamante (18-1-1 11 KOs), who will be on home turf for his first action in 2023.

“I’m anxious and we’ll prepared,” said Nunez. “I have been working very hard with my team and I’m just waiting for March 4 to arrive.”

“I am very happy for this opportunity,” said Bustamante. “I’m going to train really hard, I and won’t let my people from Culiacan down – I’m coming with everything I got.”

Rounding out the feature portion of the card will be 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7KO’s) who will take on Rafael Ortiz over eight rounds at Middleweight and the much anticipated pro debut of US #1-rated amateur, Criztec Balzaldua, taking on Alejandro Castillo over four at Lightweight.

“I feel happy and excited to fight in this great Matchroom card,” said Rodriguez. “It’s great to be fighting in Culiacan, a place I fought twice before and a place where people know boxing and have made me feel right at home.”

2022 was a breakout year for Matchroom south of the border, producing three unforgettable nights of boxing throughout the boxing rich country.

In June, Japanese WBA Super Champion Hiroto Kyoguchi, defended his title against Mexico’s WBA Regular Champion Esteban Bermudez, in an absolute barn burner of a fight.

Also on that card, was Rocky Hernandez who became a breakout star, with his savage first round highlight reel knockout over top-rated contender Jorge Castaneda. Reigning WBA 122lb champion Mayerlin Rivas, made her long-awaited return also on the card, defending her title in spectacular fashion over Karina Fernandez.

In September, pound-for-pound great, and the reigning Super-Flyweight King, El Gallo, Juan Francisco Estrada, returned home to Hermosillo for the first time since 2019, and won a highly entertaining decision over fellow Mexican Argi Cortes. The win over Cortes set up the long-awaited trilogy with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for Estrada, which he won in December.

Also on the card, Mexico’s reigning WBA champion Erika Cruz, defended her title over Jelena Mrdjevonich, in a rematch of their title contest from 2021. In an instant classic, and nominee and winner of the 2022 Fight of The Year by numerous boxing publications, South African Sivenathi Nontshinga won the vacant IBF 108lb title over Mexico’s Hector Flores in a contest widely considered one of the greatest in Light-Flyweight history.

Matchroom’s year in Mexico finished off in October, with the much-anticipated homecoming of Mauricio Lara to Mexico City. It was the first time in over two-years the top-rated Featherweight contender saw action in his home city, and he did not disappoint, ferociously stopping former title challenger Jose Sanmartin within three rounds. It was a savage beat down from arguably the sport’s most entertaining fighter and set him up for his first World title shot against Leigh Wood, set to take place February 18 in Nottingham, England live on DAZN.

“I cannot wait to get back to Mexico for another great night,” said Eddie Hearn. “We had a fantastic year south of the border in 2022; all our fight nights were thrilling, and I expect to pick up where we left off in March. Fierro is knocking on the door for World title action at Lightweight, and if he can deal with Estela in style, he’ll smash through that door and join the big guns.”

Ticket details will follow soon.