Fan draws on abs to copy a creased Oscar De La Hoya in photo op

Oscar De La Hoya saw the funny side as a fan drew on abdominal muscles in honor of recent stories regarding his washboard stomach.

The Golden Boy promoter faced heat on social media after many claimed he had his abs surgically enhanced as he approaches his 50s.

Oscar De La Hoya abdominal implants

De La Hoya has never confirmed this is the case. However, he’s not shy about smiling about the rumors of using etching or implants to boost his look.

He certainly took it in good jest as the fan drew abs on with a Sharpie at the Alexis Rocha media workout.

The eleven-time world champion seems to be at his amusing best as he gears up for a busy few months in his promotional capacity.

Wtf 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hBjDFNbQrc — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) January 26, 2023

Discussing the event, which takes place on Saturday, January 28, at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, De La Hoya said: “This is a stacked card from top to bottom in a venue where there is no bad seat in the house.

“You have a spectacular main event featuring Alexis Rocha. He is knocking on doors for his opportunity for a world championship.

“You also have Floyd Schofield. I believe he will be the next big thing in boxing. Fans are in for a treat – boxing is back!”

Rocha vs Ashie

Rocha took part in media duties at Young Champion’s Boxing in Los Angeles. The workout comes ahead of his NABO title defense against newly announced opponent George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.

The 12-round main event clash is presented in association with Star Boxing.

Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST. The worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

Rocha vs. Ashie is a 12-round welterweight fight for the NABO Welterweight Title. Golden Boy Promotions present it in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Schofield vs. Mercado is a 10-round fight for the vacant WBA International Lightweight Title. Golden Boy presents it in association with Davies Entertainment.

The fight night will take place on Saturday, January 28, live from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA, and broadcast on DAZN worldwide.

