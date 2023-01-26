Cuban heavyweight juggernaut returns Feb 11, faces Ukrainian test

Cuban heavyweight force Leneir Pero returns to action on February 11 in San Antonio against a rugged European opponent.

In a big test for EC Boxpromotion’s Victor Faust, the 30-year-old Ukrainian meets the Pero in his first professional fight against a southpaw.

Like the ECB heavyweight talent, Pero is undefeated. They can also look back on a long and successful amateur career.

Peri is also currently number six in the WBA world rankings and tipped to be a world champion. He’s won all eight fights and stopped five foes early.

The promoter of Faust, the ‘challenger’ in this case for a world rating, knows how tough it will be for his man.

Heavyweight Lenier Pero

Erol Ceylan said: “Lenier Pero has won several Cuban championships, gold at the Youth Olympics, and other internationally well-attended tournaments.

“At the Olympic Games in Rio, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. He’s a strong man!

“But Victor doesn’t need to hide either. He needs to keep growing, so fighting Pero is the next step to climb if he wants to reach the top. ”

Victor Faust, who has been victorious in eleven fights so far and was able to end seven prematurely, was last in the ring in December last year. He secured a point victory against Franklin Lawrence.

Since making his professional debut in 2020, the double gold medalist at the 2017 and 2019 European Championships has had a meteoric start to his career.

He has already boxed twice in the USA. This time, his path leads him back to the “land of opportunity.”

Viktor Faust

In Texas on February 11, the ECB athlete wants to show that he rightly belongs among the best in the world.

“Of course, it’s harder against a southpaw than against an orthodox boxer. We have solid sparring partners in the camp who prepare me well for the task ahead.

“Pero was a very successful amateur, but amateur and professional boxing are two different things.

“Boxing on a big stage again motivates me even more, to show what I can do.

“I want to go to the top and become world champion. Pero won’t stop me!” promises Faust.

Pero starts a big favorite as Cuba continues its conveyor belt of brilliant top division fighters dating back to the 1970s.

The clash occurs on the undercard of the vacant world title fight between Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster.

