Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout.

World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed.

However, the fight has stalled despite being confirmed by all parties, including the WBC.

Wilder vs Ruiz

Wilder vs Ruiz could have happened on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. However, problems getting the details finalized meant PBC’s Al Haymon had no choice but to look elsewhere.

Benavidez vs Plant is his next big Las Vegas PPV. At one point, it looked as if Benavidez vs Plant would be the co-feature to Wilder’s clash with Ruiz.

But step forward undefeated former two-time WBC Super middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez and former IBF ruler Caleb Plant.

They will meet in a high-stakes, twelve-round showdown. They aim to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV instead.

Benavídez and Plant will take their years-long war of words into the ring. These assertive and hungry super middleweights look to cast their ballot as the division’s next kingpin.

Both have had reigns as champions at 168 pounds. Both are eager to ascend to the top of the division once again as they fight for Benavídez’s Interim WBC title.

Wilder vs Ruiz date

Wilder and Ruiz now face a battle to find a spot for their clash with Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman, also looking for a date in April or May.

Cinco de Mayo could be up for grabs due to Canelo eyeing a fight abroad. And with Ruiz being Mexico’s first heavyweight champion, the odds are in favor of Wilder vs Ruiz happening on the annual celebration.

Much needs to happen in the interim as PBC continues to finalize its sequence of events for the year’s first six months.

If Vegas cannot be secured, Wilder vs Ruiz will likely head to New York. Los Angeles is currently the third choice.

Benavidez vs Plant

Tickets for the Benavidez vs Plant event go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

They can be purchased through AXS.com.

Furthermore, pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, January 26. Buy from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT with the code: BOXING.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.