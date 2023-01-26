Ripped Adrien Broner in tremendous shape, but what’s going on?

Returning boxing star Adrien Broner looks to have whipped himself into incredible shape with a ten-week fat-burning training camp.

According to trainer Kevin Cunningham, Broner is well on track to make the welterweight limit after caning it in the gym.

Broner was initially training for an August fight with Omar Figueroa, only to pull out due to mental health issues. He got straight back to work for a new date in February.

Delayed from February 18 to 25, Broner has an extra seven days to continue his hard work after a late change of opponent.

A tough test against Ivan Redkach turned into an easier battle on paper. Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy was announced as he hoped to avoid a fifth straight loss.

Adrien Broner’s opponent changes

Problems with promoters [Redkach] and Lundy [suspension] created a headache for Broner and his team. Since training began last year, they’ve been forced to prepare for four different opponents.

Up steps Michael Williams Jr. with a month to spare. At 20-1, Williams would seem adequate on paper. However, looking deeper into his record, ‘Boy Wonder 150%’ has only fought one opponent with a pulse.

That fight with US-based Puerto Rican John Bauza ended in a fourth-round stoppage defeat. Considering Bauza has only stopped seven of his seventeen victories, it’s a bad loss for Williams.

It doesn’t bode well for those being asked to fork out hard-earned money. Fans are expected to pay $39.95 to watch Broner’s return on BLK Prime despite the fact he’s not been a live attraction in four years.

But what’s going on here? – As of now, BLK Prime hasn’t even acknowledged a change since Lundy was forced to withdraw.

The Broner name on Pay Per View

The fact that Broner hasn’t beaten anyone of note [barring a bad judging decision] in six years, and “The Problem” seems to be banking on his name being enough to create the buzz.

The shape he’s in does help and shows he’s once again serious about the sport. At one point in 2020, Broner was incoherent in the hospital and fighting to be clean.

Mental problems, substance abuse, and alcohol took over Broner’s life for a while. It’s not hoped this will be the starting point for Broner to end his career on his terms.

Facing Figueroa or Redkach presented Broner with a difficult task to reignite his tenure. However, the subsequent changes to Lundy and now Williams has given the multi-weight champion the best chance of getting back in the win column and looking good in the process.

It’s all about winning on February 25. Furthermore, the numbers will follow if the old Adrien Broner remains there.

