Mr. T reveals faded friendship with Rocky co-star Sylvester Stallone

Mr. T enjoyed working with Sylvester Stallone on Rocky III back in the eighties but admits the pair have a distant relationship these days.

The pair shared the spotlight in a smash hit movie as Rocky Balboa [Stallone] and Clubber Lang [T] went toe-to-toe in two epic but short fights.

Stallone enjoyed a status as a Hollywood icon for many years. He’s still revered today and won a Golden Globe for portraying Rocky in the 2015 spin-off ‘Creed.’

T, real name Laurence Tureaud has spent the forty years since drifting in and out of TV and film work. He never really capitalized on his fame once the 1990s hit.

Mr. T – a 1980s icon

In his day, Mr. T had TV shows of his own and was a member of “The A-Team” – one of the most popular series worldwide.

Discussing his time on the 1982 set of Rocky III, T says he enjoyed his time but didn’t see much of Stallone around.

“He’s just so inspirational,” said T in conversation with Elie Seckbach. “My mom always said, ‘if you work for a man, be loyal to that man,’

“Give him an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. So I didn’t come in [to Rocky III] with a big head and all that stuff.

“I didn’t ask for a limousine or a Ferrari to pick me up, none of that, uh uh [shakes head]. And I said to him, ‘I’m going to work hard for you.

“‘I’m not going to let you down. I’m not going to be partying on Sunset [Boulevard] or whatnot.”

Sylvester Stallone and Mr. T – a faded friendship

“It’s been a minute [remembering it being some time since they spoke or saw each other]. T. then said he recalled a social media interaction between them.

“It was last year when I was doing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ [TV show], but he tweeted me a couple of times. But I know he’s busy with Creed [third movie] and all that other stuff.

“But I’m the type of guy who doesn’t like to get in people’s space. I don’t crowd people.”

On his experience with the dancing show, T. added: “It was an opportunity for my fans to see me doing something else. It was a lot of fun.”

Asked whether he ever had a professional fight, Tureaud joked: “No, always in the alley.”

A member of the WWE Hall of Fame, T last appeared on the wrestling circuit in 2014 at Wrestlemania XXX.

