Mike Tyson’s fake penis drug test ‘whizzer’ and cocaine-laced KO

Mike Tyson used a fake penis to pass pre-fight drug testing before his Pay-Per-View events and fought when high on illegal substances.

Tyson made the admissions in his 2013 autobiography ‘The Undisputed Truth.”

The shocking revelations were Tyson’s way of explaining the tame ending to his career as he spiraled firmly out of control during his final years.

After a loss to Lennox Lewis, a multi-million dollar TV network contract had to be honored. Tyson found a way to mix his crazy lifestyle with his waning ring stint.

Fifteen years later, Tyson returned to the sport he loves for an exhibition. But there was a time when the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ fell out of love with boxing.

Mike Tyson’s fake penis

Those final few fights were excruciating for the veteran, who was squarely unhappy and in a terrible place.

High on cocaine often, Tyson also admitted to drinking far too much as he tried to find some balance in his life.

Losing was never an option for Tyson. It happened far too much during the back end of his spell trading blows.

How did he deal with it? – Going to excess. For this, Mike Tyson had to find a way to pass drug tests to keep fighting.

In his revealing book, released on November 12, 2013, Tyson used the term ‘Whizzer’ to describe a fake penis he had mocked up. It contained somebody else’s urine.

The lengths Tyson went to keep his habits under wraps were unprecedented.

Tyson high on cocaine for his Danny Williams KO defeat

Further, in the tell-all read, Tyson spoke about being high during those fights so he could be passed clean.

Cocaine was certainly present as Tyson lost via knockout to Danny Williams in 2004, and probably Kevin McBride.

Tyson outlined his problem as getting out of control at the time.

“The history of war is the history of drugs. Every great general and warrior from the beginning of time was high,” he said, eluding to the fact he first took cocaine at the age of 11.

He then went into a story on how he knocked out autograph-hunting fans.

“If I weren’t on coke, probably nothing would have happened. But I was, so I chased them into the lobby and up the escalator.

“We got to the top of the escalator, and I knocked one of them out with one punch.

“The other guy was hiding behind the front desk, and I pulled him out and hit him. He was spared when hotel security came.”

Destructive mindset

Harboring a destructive mindset back in the day, Tyson sought solace as he foresaw the end of his life prematurely.

“I’m a bad guy. I did a lot of bad things. And I want to be forgiven. I want to change my life, and I want to live my life sober,” he wrote.

“I don’t want to die. I’m on the verge of dying because I’m a vicious alcoholic.”

Ballooning in weight during rock bottom, Mike Tyson has since found peace and plans to put the correct full stop to his spell in the squared circle.

