Manny Pacquiao protege Eumir Marcial handed Showtime spotlight

It is confirmed that Manny Pacquiao protege Eumir Marcial will make his 2023 debut on the undercard of Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster.

Full name Eumir Felix Marcial, the boxer is a Philippines’ 2021 middleweight Olympic Bronze medalist taken under the Pacquiao banner. He intends to make his 2023 return to the pro ranks a coming-out party.

A native of Zamboanga, Philippines, Marcial (3-0, 1 KO) ditched holiday celebrations to set up camp and train in Las Vegas with head coach Jorge Capetillo.

Marcial, 27, returns to the ring in a six-round middleweight bout on Saturday, February 11, in San Antonio’s Alamodome. The event will be televised live on SHOWTIME.

An opponent for Marcial will be announced soon.

The fighter is champing at the bit to return to action.

Eumir Marcial

” I look forward to focusing on my professional career,” said Marcial. “I’m very excited to be fighting in San Antonio, which is not just a great fight town but also where my promoter Manny Pacquiao made ring history.

“I have learned a lot in my last three professional fights. I have had a very productive training camp. But I cannot wait to show off what I have learned on February 11.

“My three goals are to work hard, win, and become a world champion. And thank you to all my fans for their continued support.

“I fight for them and to bring honor to the Philippines.”

Manny Pacquiao’s right-hand man Sean Gibbons, added: “Eumir is a very special fighter. Unless you are part of his inner circle, you have no idea how hard it has been to shift training from amateur to professional styles every year constantly.

“Yet Eumir does it without a complaint. In his heart, he’s spurred on by his need to bring honor to the Philippines and Filipinos worldwide.

Manny Pacquiao protege

“Manny and I are so proud of how Eumir has handled the pressure. Now he can focus on his professional career.

“I am confident his talent will be fully displayed on February 11 at the Alamodome.”

After winning his pro debut — a four-round unanimous decision over Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles on December 16, 2020 — Marcial turned his attention to preparing for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

In one of the most exciting bouts of the 2021 summer games, Marcial and top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine battled tooth and nail in their semifinal battle.

Khyzhniak, who would move on to win the Silver medal, pulled it out in the third and final round by the narrowest of margins.

Marcial won the Bronze. Another high-water mark in Marcial’s amateur career was capturing a Silver medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships.

