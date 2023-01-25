Isaias Lucero faces Christian Gomez this weekend in Guadalajara

This Saturday night, January 28th, TM Boxing in association with MarvNation and LMPX will present their second fight night as part of the new series “The New Image of Boxing” on Mexican terrestrial network Imagen TV.

The night will be headlined by La Paz, Mexico’s undefeated welterweight Isaias “Bestia Jr” Lucero (15-0, 9KO) clashing against the rugged Christian “Niñote” Gomez (22-3-1, 20KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 10-round fight will be held in Tepic, Mexico, with the renowned Eduardo Camarena and former world champions Jorge “Travieso” Arce and Erik “Terrible” Morales in the broadcasting booth.

“To start our 2023 season in a great stage as the La Paz Arena was truly special. With legends taking part of the broadcasting team and with one of best boxing fans in Mexico, that night will be difficult to forget,” Eric Ibarra, director of operations for TM Boxing, stated about the kick-off night of the series last Saturday night in La Paz, Mexico, where Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero stopped Ricardo “Ricky” Bañuelos in the main event.

“This weekend we go to Tepic with a very attractive fight between two of the best five ranked welterweights in Mexico, at the end the fans will be the winners.”

Lucero, ranked #3 at 147lbs in Mexico, is coming off a strong camp in the mountains of central Mexico where he sparred with his younger brother Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero, his stablemate Adrian “Koketo” Cota as well as past opponent Rodolfo “Sinaloita” Orozco.

2022 was an active one for Lucero scoring three wins with two within the limit over Alan Zavala and Hassam Valenzuela. The aforementioned Orozco was the only opponent last year who heard the last bell against Lucero in a losing effort. The fight Saturday night will be the first of the year for “Bestia Jr”.

Lucero will have a stern test against the international Christian “Niñote” Gomez, ranked #5 in Mexico and trained by Eddy Reynoso, Gomez is known as a hard puncher with a 77% KO ratio as a pro.

In his last fight he challenged for the vacant IBF North American welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, vs Shakram Giyasov. In mid-2021 he stopped the previously undefeated Jorge Perez in Guadalajara. Like Lucero, this is Gomez’s first fight of 2023.

“Isaias Lucero is one of our best prospects,” Felipe Leon, fighter relations director for TM Boxing, shared. “We are expecting good things from Lucero in 2023, even some talk of fighting in the US soon, but first he must pass this tough test on Saturday night.”