Deontay Wilder makes stark steroids claim for Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV

Deontay Wilder discussed a forthcoming Pay Per View with Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring and brought new controversy.

“The Bronze Bomber” spoke openly about facing Ruiz in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator but doesn’t believe the former champion has a chance to win.

Wilder says Ruiz needs to take steroids or performance-enhancing drugs to be competitive when they trade blows.

“Andy’s a good fighter. I like his willingness and his bravery, but that’s not going to be enough for me, though,” Wilder told ES News on the fight to decide the next WBC mandatory challenger.

“He’s going to have to put that extra recipe on top of everything he’s got and put some more on it. But this man doesn’t have enough for me because I am that man [who will knock you out]. That’s why they fear me.

Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr. needs PEDs

“With me, you’re going to need extra help. That shoot-shoot [looks down at his arm], because that [drugs and PEDs] isn’t going to go anywhere in this sport.

“We can stop talking about that. Stop paying for these drugs, people – these VADAs [drug testing agencies]. We can stop all that. We can stop paying it. This stuff [steroids] isn’t going anywhere in this business.”

On why Ruiz would need to go down a dark route for their collision, Wilder added: “Why do they get on steroids [against me]? – The fear.

“But if you aren’t scared, like me, you haven’t got to [take PEDs]. It’s because they are scared.”

Concluding on when and where the fight may take place after some scheduling issues with Premier Boxing Champions, Wilder stated: “We’re just looking for a location right now.

“The biggest thing for Andy and me, it’s just location. I got a lot of meetings with a lot of different people. It’s coming. I want to fight Andy. I hope he wants to fight me.”

Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. dates

One of the original dates for Wilder vs Ruiz, March 25, has been taken by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant. That fight even took the MGM Grand Garden Arena venue earmarked after initially being looked at as a co-feature.

May 5, the expected Canelo Alvarez date for Cinco de Mayo weekend, could be the next target. Canelo could be facing John Ryder in the UK instead of Las Vegas.

However, Errol Spence vs Keith Thurman is also eyed for around that marker on the calendar.

Wilder vs Ruiz has to find a place somewhere with both boxers already in training for the fight. It seems to be a case of Al Haymon aiming for the Mexican celebration due to Ruiz being Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight champion.

Furthermore, Wilder and Ruiz will likely be heading to New York in late April or May if that doesn’t come off.

