New Blood: George Acosta vs Marlin Sims tops Ontario, CA on Feb 10

Super featherweight and emerging star, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will make his 2023 debut against Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, February 10, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

In the co-main event, fans will witness a 6-round super welterweight bout as blue-collar local favorite, “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (5-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, takes on fellow undefeated foe, Wayne Boudreaux (2-0, 1 KO), of Marrero, LA., who fought at the 2019 Olympic Trials.

“I am glad to be entrusted to start the year off for Thompson Boxing and am looking to provide an explosive fight for the fans,” said George Acosta, who is working toward getting into the world title picture this year. “Sims is a tough opponent, a game opponent, and these are the type of fighters that make me the best version of myself. I am looking to be extremely active this year, and to do that, I am looking to make some noise in this fight.”

“This is a great opportunity to get my career back on track,” Sims, stated. “I’ve had a few injuries that halted my activity so now it’s time to start making a name for myself. I’m excited to be taking on Acosta in the main-event of a Thompson card. A win will put me in a great situation since I’ve been out of the ring for over two years. I have big plans to beat Acosta in front of his fans.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Welterweight Elias Diaz (11-1, 6 KOs) of National City, CA, will take on an opponent TBA. (8-rounds)

Welterweight Juan Sanchez (5-0, 5 KOs), of Buena Park, CA, will look to continue his knockout streak against David Thomas (6-4-1, 2 KOs, of Los Angeles, CA. (6-rounds)

Junior middleweight Anthony Saldivar (2-0, 1 KO), of Ontario, CA, will put his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated rival, Corey Cook (2-0-1, 1 KO). (4-rounds)

Opening the card will be a heavyweight bout featuring Oscar Torrez (8-0, 4 KOs) of Rialto, CA, battling Jesus Martinez Torres (23-16, 13 KOs), of El Paso, TX. (6-rounds).

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Cynthia Conte will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

“New Blood” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages.