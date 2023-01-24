Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage

Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man.

Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.

Liam Smith elbow controversy

Visibly hurt, Eubank lost his equilibrium. He couldn’t avoid another Smith onslaught.

The result was a flush left hand that put Eubank down on the canvas. It ultimately rendered him unable to continue.

This video evidence will give Eubank and his team the necessary ammunition. Hopefully, a contracted rematch can happen in the summer.

A repeat, most likely to be moved to the O2 Arena this time, will give both men another shot at the UK Pay Per View platform.

The clip also gives boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. his dues after promoter Eddie Hearn blamed the former Pound for Pound king for the loss.

Hearn said Jones used the wrong tactics with Eubank, leading to ‘RJJ’ responding with return fire.

“Warning to all boxers! Avoid Roy Jones Jr as a trainer!” – said Jones sarcastically. He added: “Never mind this elbow [from Liam Smith]; avoid him!

“If I can take all that away from a fighter via training, no wonder I raised so much hell in my day!

“That almost sounds like Godly qualities, And I’m nowhere near what God is, Eddie Hearn!”

Once again airing his opinions on somebody else’s fighters, the Matchroom boss continually faces the wrath of boxers, trainers, and promoters for putting his foot in his mouth.

Chris Eubank Jr. rematch

Smith’s elbow squarely landed on Eubank’s cheek. The blow led to a facial injury that would almost certainly have contributed to the stoppage.

Eubank had enjoyed his best round in the third, taking control of the contest before Smith’s knockout came out of nowhere.

CompuBox, who totaled the numbers and watched the fight closely, stated: “After an even first two rounds, Eubank, Jr. looked like he was coming on in the third round.

“He landed thirteen punches [eight of them power punches] to Smith’s six punches [four of those power punches].

“However, Smith cornered Eubank, Jr. at the beginning of the fourth round. He scored a knockdown and then finished Eubank, Jr. off.

“All nine of Smith’s landed punches in the fourth round were power punches.”

Despite the ending and aftermath, Eubank can come for the second fight with his equalizer but still needs to be warier of Smith’s threat if they meet again in the coming months.

