The day after he turns 46, Floyd Mayweather will sink to a new low

Floyd Mayweather is heading to the United Kingdom, as promised at the height of his career, with an underwhelming opponent in tow.

The Boxing Hall of Famer was forced to search elsewhere following the collapse of about with Muay Thai star Liam Harrison just minutes after an official announcement.

As reported by World Boxing News, Harrison was injured and unable to compete. Mayweather knew nothing until Harrison made a statement after his team’s confirmation.

But moving on swiftly, “Money” will make his long awaited in-ring debut in the UK against a reality star who made his name getting drunk on TV.

Next month, on Saturday, February 25, he now faces Geordie Shore cast member turned MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers.

The contest will be an exhibition at the famed O2 Arena in London.

Judging by what happened with Harrison and his knee injury, Mayweather scrambled to pluck whoever he could find. It’s not a good look for a legend who turns 46 the day before the bout.

Known as “The Joker,” Chalmers was regularly in trouble for his antics on Geordie Shore, which included fighting with his co-stars.

He’s channeled that energy into competing but holds one boxing win dating back to a four-rounder in Liverpool last June.

Mayweather seems happy to have found an opponent to secure whatever bag promised to him by the event organizers.

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers

“I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen,” said Mayweather. “I’m glad that Aaron Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want.

“The fans in the UK have always been great to me and supported me throughout my career. Such an event like this has been a long time coming.

“I’m excited to add more history to the O2 Arena in London,” added the man who stopped the British world champion Ricky Hatton in 2007.

Chalmers, who takes a 5-2 MMA and 1-0 boxing record into the bout, added: “I’ve been training with Adam Booth in the boxing gym.

“I’m eager to make a name for myself in the boxing world. I jumped on this opportunity immediately.

“It’s an honor to share the ring with one of the greatest fighters ever. I’m definitely going to take advantage of it.”

Mayweather’s Exhibition Tour

Now dubbed “Mayweather’s Exhibition Tour,” the veteran has recently fought in Dubai, Japan, and Miami.

London is the next on his world tour of delivering memorable action in his signature “Money” Mayweather style.

It was also confirmed that those working with Floyd Mayweather on the show were FrontRow Entertainment.

The company created the FrontRow series to build the sport of boxing and was behind Mayweather’s last two exhibition bouts.

Undercard action is expected to feature more UK competitors for a new low, even for the great Mayweather.

It’s truly sad to see one of the greatest boxers ever drag himself down to this kind of standard.

Furthermore, facing Conor McGregor in August 2017 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas started it all off. Now here were are.

Even in exhibitions, there surely must be some level of star boxer power in the opposite corner. Apparently not.

