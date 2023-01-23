Paulie Malignaggi wants to see boxers getting robbed by judging end in 2023

Paulie Malignaggi outlines his wishes for 2023, discusses the importance of the best fighting the best and his current life in the boxing world

Two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi is still keeping busy in the boxing world, as he holds a position of one of ProBox TV’s front men in the years after his ring retirement.

ProBox TV which debuts its Future Stars Wednesday’s on January 25, will see Malignaggi analysing the fight from ringside, as he continues to work on the ProBox TV venture in multiple media based capacities.

Malignaggi opened up, as he dived into his roles with ProBox TV, “I’ve been at ProBox TV during the entire inception, for nearly 2 years, and we’re out of BETA mode now and we’re beginning to fire on all cylinders regarding content.

“We’re going to be producing talk shows analyzing boxing’s biggest events and ongoings fight breakdowns, and of course I’ll be on commentary for all the events starting Jan 25 in Tampa, FL. It’s really exciting for boxing that we’re going to have our very own Boxing Channel starting with Brooklyn’s Cesar Francis who I think can be world champion at super lightweight.

“The content is going to be with some of boxing’s biggest names like Juan Manuel Marquez, and guests every month with us giving our opinions on what’s going on in the boxing world and a dedicated newsteam to bring you the news around the clock. ProBox TV is really a one-stop-shop for boxing fans and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

The Brooklyn native Malignaggi, who was recently inducted into the New York Boxing Hall of Fame alongside former foe Zab Judah has frequented multiple leading platforms offering his input on in ring action, with many considering Malignaggi to be one of the sports best analysts.

The former super lightweight and welterweight gave his take on what he hopes for boxing as a whole in 2023. He said, “I want to see better judging in fights. I really hope the days of fighters being robbed comes to an end, I really do. There has to be stricter punishments from commissions and sanctioning bodies against bad judging. This can’t continue as this doesn’t just affect fighters financially, but it can negatively affect their health in different ways.

“When I was fighting the best for the best and there was respect after it. Boxing needs to go back to those days where the best fought the best and networks didn’t interfere. I want to see Fury fight Usyk and even Fury fight AJ which is a massive fight in the UK. I want to see Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia go at it too, as that will bring a lot of eyes back to boxing that I hope continue to watch boxing after that fight.

We need to think about what fights the next generation of fight fans will watch and remember as that’s the fight that got me into boxing. I remember watching Arturo Gatti growing up and wanting to box after watching him. Arturo was a great fighter and a great man, and boxing needs those type of fighters in real fights like Gatti-Ward. It’s those fights that keep boxing fans around the sport for years to come.”