Adrien Broner hit by second opponent problem for BLK Prime PPV

Adrien Broner faces uncertainty regarding his opponent for February 25 as “The Problem” readies to make his BLK Prime debut.

Broner is lined up to fight Henry ‘Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy after original foe Ivan Redkach was pushed out due to a promotional issue.

The four-weight world champion assumed all was good with Lundy after drafting the 39-year-old with five weeks to spare.

However, Lundy has been given a suspension by the California State Athletic Commission for pulling out of a scheduled fight with a cut.

Ernesto Mercado expected Lundy to turn up at the LumColor [Phoenix Center] in Ontario, California, for a clash on February 4.

Adrien Broner opponent problem

After getting the call from Broner’s team with a far bigger purse on offer, Lundy told Mercado he could no longer fight due to his ailment.

Lundy then clarified that the cut was not bad enough to keep him out of the Broner fight three weeks after. Therefore, he was okay to accept the Broner offer from Black Prime.

Sadly for Hank, things don’t work like that in California. The CSAC handed down a short suspension to Lundy due to his excuse. The ban sees his date overlap with the Broner fight.

Lundy will be pinning his hopes on the Georgia Commission allowing him to fight. However, Lundy will be pulled from the fight if they line up in conduction with their California counterparts.

This means Broner will have to replace his opponent again just a few days after replacing Redkach with Lundy.

Redkach was considered a tougher test than Lundy. The latter has lost his last four and is about to retire in 2023.

Broner is expected to walk through Lundy and look good in the process.

But unless Lundy can work things out with both Commissions, he won’t be able to face Broner in just over a month.

Tito Mercado vs Hank Lundy

Mercado is also not happy with Broner either after losing his opponent just two weeks out from fight night.

The pair fired shots at each other and were looking forward to the fight just hours before the Broner call.

“You might call this a fight, but I will call it a statement,” said Mercado.

“This will be a viral moment in which people will downplay what I do. But if they looked at Hank’s history, no one in my weight class will ever beat him the way I will on February 4!”

Red Boxing Promotions and Mercado are yet to reveal their reaction to Broner vs Lundy in the public domain.

An official announcement is expected soon on both events.

