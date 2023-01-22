Conor Benn chuckles as boxer witnesses millions go up in smoke

Conor Benn decided to chuckle as Chris Eubank Jr. got floored and knocked out despite the fact the boxer lost millions in the process.

Two failed drug tests revealed during fight week for an October clash with Eubank saw Benn probed under investigation. The results are yet to be aired.

Despite this, Benn has declared himself innocent on many occasions, slowly returning to social media after a blackout.

On Saturday night, alongside his famous father, Nigel Benn, Conor tuned in to Sky Sports Box Office as Eubank fought Liam Smith.

After starting well and cranking up the heat in the third round, Eubank capitulated in the fourth. Smith dropped him, and he couldn’t recover from the blow.

All she wrote was a second onslaught after referee Victor Loughlin allowed the fight to go on. Eubank was given the benefit of the doubt when he was clearly out of it.

Eubank’s third career loss set up a potential rematch with Smith as Benn faces a far longer wait to get his rival in the ring eventually.

Conor Benn lost millions

Benn lost millions of pounds in revenue from his shock revelations before the Eubank event and a possible collision in 2023.

It will be 2024 or never before Benn can earn the kind of money he hopes against Eubank. The never is if Smith does a similar job when they meet again.

Interest in Eubank Jr. vs Benn has already waned due to the previous farce. Two losses in a row would flatline the fight altogether. Therefore, Benn can laugh all he wants at Eubank losing, but he’s the biggest loser in the whole facade.

Former WBC middleweight champion turned DAZN pundit Sergio Mora pointed this out during the aftermath.

“The loser in all this was Conor Benn,” said Mora before a response branded Benn’s scandal ‘the biggest fumble in history.’

The WBC and Anti-Doping are set to release the findings of their investigations into Benn’s adverse findings, with the Londoner and his promoter Eddie Hearn confident they will be cleared.

Now that Eubank is out of the picture, Benn’s handler named four unrealistic targets for his comeback. Manny Pacquiao [retired], Kell Brook [retired], and Gervonta Davis [two weight divisions below] joined Eubank on the list.

The latter is unlikely to ever be in the shake-up. Retirement will be sure if the 33-year-old loses to Smith in the second fight.

Conor Benn lost a massive purse as he and his legend of a father laughed at Eubank’s demise.

