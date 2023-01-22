Chris Eubank Jr. well done as Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith ends charade

Chris Eubank Jr. no longer has a front to being a top star in the UK after Liam Smith ended any doubt over his abilities.

Eubank got cooked, sauteed, and grilled in front of a sell-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Liverpool’s Smith shocked the world, taking a TKO victory one minute and nine seconds into the fourth round of a career-defining fight against Eubank Jr.

Former world champion Smith came up a weight class to challenge Eubank Jr and may have taken the most significant victory of his professional career to date.

Eubank looked comfortable in the first three rounds, fluidly boxing and landing multiple shots that hurt Smith. However, Smith remained calm and composed in the fourth, coming forward and clipping Eubank with a clubbing right hook that seriously injured him and forced Chris Eubank Jr to retreat to the corner of the ring.

The Liverpudlian legend then launched a rapid flurry of punches, opening Eubank up to an inch-perfect uppercut that sent him tumbling to the canvas.

Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr bravely rose back to his feet despite being seriously compromised and was able to beat the referee’s count of 10, but a few more perfectly selected punches from Smith forced the fight to be stopped.

Both men respectfully came together in the ring after the fight, recognizing each other’s talent and determination after a hard-fought contest between rivals that clashed in the build-up to the battle.

Liam Smith

Liam Smith poses a severe threat to any fighter in the world at either 154lbs or 160lbs and looks set to continue reigning at the top of the sport over seven years after winning his first World Championship.

Chris Eubank Jr was one of the biggest stars in British boxing. He showed tremendous heart to get back up after a brutal knockdown and try to fight on.

Furthermore, winning over a lot of fans in a hostile packed-out Manchester Arena doesn’t help his legacy.

Eubank Jr. vs. Smith undercard results

Richard Riakporhe def. Krzysztof Głowacki – TKO Rd 4 2:44

Richard Riakporhe proved himself ready to challenge for a World Championship. He performed a consummate performance against a former World Champion in Krzystof Głowacki.

He forced the referee to stop the fight at the end of the 4th round after a savage barrage of fierce right hands and left hooks.

Riakporhe badly hurt Glowacki in the second round and looked close to scoring a knockdown, but the highly experienced Głowacki smartly managed the situation and safely saw out the round.

Głowacki remained tricky in the 3rd and 4th rounds, being evasive and finding opportunities to land counter-punches that forced Riakporhe to stay careful. Riakporhe managed this expertly and landed a perfect right hand that rocked Głowacki and made him fall back to the corner and eventually get stopped.

In addition, Riakporhe looks destined to fight for a World Cruiserweight Championship in the next 12 months, and the UK could end up the place to be at 200lbs with talent like Riakporhe, Chris Billam-Smith, and Lawrence Okolie.

Essuman

Ekow Essuman def. Chris Kongo – MD (114-114, 116-113, 115,114)

Ekow Essuman retained his British and Commonwealth Welterweight Championships against Chris Kongo by majority decision in a 50/50 fight-of-the-year contender that had action from the first to the final bell. Both men gave absolutely everything in a 36-minute war where both men had justification for claiming victory at the end.

Chris Kongo controlled the first third of the fight, dictating the fight’s pace and landing considerably more than Essuman. Essuman came forward and did make the war uncomfortable for Kongo at times from the 5th round onwards, clinching with Kongo and turning the battle into a brutal slugging match on the inside.

Furthermore, the middle four rounds of the fight were razor close, and both men had multiple periods of success. Essuman landed a devastating barrage of shots in the final minute of the 9th round that badly hurt Kongo and left him reeling and doing everything in his power to stop Essuman from being able to throw any shots.

But Essuman used the momentum from his 9th-round success to keep the pressure on for the final three rounds and keep landing. Essuman landed a vicious right hand in the final round to badly hurt Kongo, and a stoppage looked close, but Kongo held on for the final bell.

In addition, both men gave everything in this epic battle. Kongo will feel aggrieved to walk away from the loser, but everyone who sees this sublime fight will know Kongo has nothing to be ashamed of.

Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker def. Jack Massey – UD (96-93, 97-92, 97-93)

Former World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker took a solid unanimous decision victory over a resilient and aggressive opponent in Jack Massey. Parker out-landed and out-damaged his opponent across the ten rounds and showed heart to hold off Massey’s relentless offense.

Parker controlled the first four rounds of the fight, pushing Massey back into the ropes and throwing powerful shots.

Massey successfully took opportunities to fire back, but Parker was able to accumulate damage.

The fight opened up from the 5th round onwards, with both fighters landing big shots on the other, but with Parker continuing to get the better of his spirited opponent overall, with both men giving everything in the final round to try to get the stoppage, with their ferocity matched only by their determination not to taste defeat.

Massey came on strong as the fight continued and gave Parker a few scares but was ultimately outclassed across ten rounds by a top heavyweight. However, the durable Cruiserweight significantly raised his stock in a close defeat.

Frazer Clarke

Frazer Clarke def. Kevin Espindola – RTD Rd 4 3:00

Olympic Bronze medalist and highly touted professional Heavyweight Frazer Clarke took the fifth professional victory of his career against a highly seasoned opponent in Kevin Espindola.

Clarke forced the first stoppage loss of Espindola’s career after breaking him down with innovative distance management and a potent mix of shots to the head and body, rendering Espindola unable to come out for the fifth round.

Clarke can already rightfully claim a place as one of the best Heavyweights in British boxing in only five professional fights; he can now look forward to the best in the UK’s blue riband division and demand respect in that group.

Matty Harris def. Jiri Surmaj – TKO Rd 1 1:14

6 ‘9″ powerhouse Heavyweight prospect Matty Harris delivered a brutal 1st round knockout to take the third stoppage victory in the opening three minutes of his four-fight professional career. Harris bludgeoned Jiri Surmaj with shots from the first bell and forced the referee to stop the fight in 74 seconds.

This charismatic giant has devastating power in both hands and the potential to become one of the biggest Heavyweight stars in British boxing.

Scott Forrest def. Amine Boucetta – PTS 60-54

Brawny Scottish Cruiserweight Scott Forrest battered Amine Boucetta for six rounds on the way to a shutout points victory where he came close to stopping Boucetta on multiple occasions. Forrest was a standout Team GB amateur and now looks set to climb the ranks quickly as a professional, moving to 4-0 tonight and racking up three stoppages.

Frankie Stringer

Frankie Stringer def. Cristian Narvaez – PTS 40-36

The 21-year-old exciting prospect Frankie Stringer showed impressive boxing intelligence to control a 70-fight veteran in Cristian Narvaez and not give Narvaez even a hint of an opportunity to win a round.

Now 4-0 as a professional, Stringer has won every round of his career. Furthermore, being managed by fellow Liverpudlian Liam Smith, Stringer looks like a severe talent of the British Lightweight scene.

