Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement

Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes.

Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation.

The 37-year-old revealed why he is no longer able to compete.

“Many of you will have seen the morning announcement about my fight against Floyd Mayweather,” Harrison said.

“Devastatingly, my knee won’t allow it. Discussions about the fight started a few days ago with the Mayweather team. I honestly thought I would be ok in a boxing fight, even with needing surgery on my knee.

“But I upped my training as soon as discussions started. I had some hard sparring and pads, but my knee ballooned almost immediately, and I couldn’t walk.

“Hitting pads is fine, but the movement and agility needed to spar and fight aren’t possible.”

Harrison continued by outlining the need for healing, not a fight against one of the best that ever lived.

“My surgeon agrees that this won’t be possible. I am heartbroken. This fight and everything that would have come with it would have changed my life.”

Despite confirmation regarding Floyd Mayweather and Liam Harrison’s intentions to trade blows, the Englishman added that he in no way breached his current contract.

“No contract for this had been received or signed. I’m exclusively contracted to ONE [combat company],” he clarified.

“I had approached them for permission and sign-off. Without receipt of the contract and ONE’s review and approval of this, nothing was [going to be] confirmed.”

In addition, on missing out on facing a legend, Harrison concluded: “Floyd is the greatest boxer of all time. I would have wanted to put in a good account of myself.

“Not just for me but for the whole Muay Thai community.

“I’m seriously flattered to have even been approached for this fight. I could have done well in it.

“But, as things stand, I will have to stick to my surgery next week. I hope we can make this fight happen when I’m recovered.

“Regardless of what happens. Regardless if we can make this fight happen in the future, regardless of everything, I’m a kid from LS9 who was told at school I’m never going to be worth [anything].

“The fact I’ve been approached and accepted by Mayweather’s team is a testament to my life’s work. I’m proud.

“The rest of my life’s work from now on, though, is to make this fight happen in the future.”

Mayweather’s team is yet to ratify if the original date of February 25th will still be the return date following a fight at RIZIN 38 in 2022.

