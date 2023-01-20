Eubank Jr vs Smith weigh-in: Boxers at 159lbs after Board warning

Eubank Jr vs Smith weigh-in: Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith weighed the same weight just a short time after being warned by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Before the scaling on Friday, the Board released a statement on the derogatory comments made by both fighters at the press conference.

Smith attempted to out Eubank. While the Brighton man returned fire by stating “Beefy” had cheated on his wife.

Eubank Jr. subsequently wore a rainbow armband to show his support for inclusivity.

The conversation overshadowed the entire media event.

Outlining intentions to speak to both boxers, the Board stated: “The British Boxing Board of Control is aware of the comments made by Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jnr. at yesterday’s press conference.

“The Stewards of The Board will be considering the conduct of both Boxers directly.”

Meanwhile, the bitter rivals will enter the ring to bring their long-running war of words to a climactic conclusion.

The two middleweights are very different characters, and both have stated an open dislike for one another.

Eubank Jr vs Smith

Fight week has seen their antagonism intensify by the day, with Smith particularly incensed by Eubank’s comments about economic conditions in his home city of Liverpool.

Today the two faced off for the final time before Saturday night’s showdown, with both making weight [159lbs] at the official pre-fight weigh-ins inside the Manchester Central events complex.

Bookmakers essentially have the fight as a 50-50 contest. Anticipation for the bout will send the winner forward to tremendous opportunities on the world stage while pushing the loser several steps back from a world title chance is high.

The fight airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office via pay-per-view, available to Sky subscribers and non-subscribers alike and priced at £19.95.

Co-main event fighter Richard Riakporhe was all business as he weighed in for his cruiserweight contest with former world champion Krzysztof Glowacki.

Burberry model Riakporhe maintained the same icy visage he uses on the catwalk as he faced off with Glowacki in a high-stakes encounter that will step him up into world title contests if he wins.

And Manchester man Jack Massey was equally composed as he faced off with former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

It’s a massive challenge for the former cruiserweight champion, who is stepping up in weight to face the giant New Zealander in search of a victory that would forever change the lives of himself and his expectant partner.

Eubank Jr vs Smith weigh-in results

Today’s official weigh-in results are below:

Chris Eubank Jnr 11st 5lbs

Liam Smith 11st 5lbs

Richard Riakaporhe 14st 3lbs 5oz

Krzysztof Głowacki 14st 1lb 5oz

Ekon Essuman 10st 6lbs

Chris Kongo 10st 6lbs 5oz

Joseph Parker 17st7lbs 5oz

Jack Massey 15st 5lbs 3oz

Frazer Clarke 19st 6 lbs

Kevin Espindola 20st 5 lbs

Matthew Harris 19st 2 lbs

Jiri Surmanj 17st 10 lbs 5oz

Scott Forrest 14st 8 lbs

Amine Boucetta 15st

Frankie Stringer 9st 11 lbs

Christian Narvaez 9st 9 lbs 5oz

