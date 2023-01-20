Cesar Francis eyes big fights in 2023 ahead of Jan 25 return

Cesar Francis is eyeing a shot at the big time, as he continues his rise on ProBox TV this January 25 against action-filled Mexican Jesus Saracho.

Francis has been a mainstay on ProBox TV since its inception, emerging victoriously against former world champions Mohamed Mimoune and Ray Beltran prior to obliterating Francisco Armenta.

Francis now turns his attention to Jesus Saracho, who boasts a 12-1 record, and the Brooklyn-based super lightweight went in on his Mexican counterpart.

Francis stated, “Honestly I’m going to absolutely demolish Saracho. I’m not coming to play games, I’ve shown that if you’re not on my level you get taken out.

“I’m happy to be back on ProBox TV, I’ve trained hard for this fight, I want to make a statement and that’s it. I want big fights in 2023, and I have to absolutely wipe out people like Saracho if I want to get to them.

“I’ve been with ProBox TV since the start of ProBox TV, it’s getting better and better and so am I, we’re growing together and I’m so happy to be part of this journey.”

Francis sits inside the world top ten with the WBO, and names such as Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza Jr, and Jose Pedraza also frequent the WBO”s top ten at 140, with Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall scheduled to clash for the world title in March.

The New York stylist discussed the state of the 140-pound division, “Look, I respect all these top fighters, but I’m in the business of making real fights for television. I bring action, I sell tickets in New York, and I can hang with the best in the business. I have in sparring and I will do it on any given fight night. I’m ready for these big tests.

“I’ve been around elite-level fighters for years, the likes of Richard Commey, and I know I can beat guys at that level. I want real fights, I want the winner of Barboza Jr and Pedraza, I would fight Teofimo any day of the week. I’m going to send another statement that I’m ready for all these guys on January 25 on ProBox TV.”