Sanchez brothers ready to impress Miguel Cotto on Jan 28

Mexican super prospects and brothers José ‘Tito’ Sánchez and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez are ready to make their big debut under Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall in Panama City, in an event in co-promotion with promoter Diego Victoria and his successful series ‘Guantes de Acero’.

The Sánchez brothers train under successful champions coach Joel Díaz where they have been working hard for eight weeks ahead of their big commitments in Panama “Tito and Leo are doing very well, they are ready and very strong.

They have trained hard and done all the work in the gym. I am very happy with how they have performed in the gym,’ commented Joel Díaz.

‘Tito’ Sánchez (9-0, 5KOs) will enter the ring against the experienced Panamanian Jorge Sánchez (16-9, 9KOs) in an 8-round bout in the super featherweight division “we have done our homework on looking at my opponent Jorge Sánchez.

I am aware that he has been fighting for a while, which means that he has a lot more experience in the ring than I do.

Not only that, but he is also a local boxer in Panama, so both of them will be watched by everyone in Panama and the Coachella Valley.

From the videos I’ve seen of Jorge’s recent fights, I’ve noticed that he likes to go straight to war. He stays face to face at all times, but that won’t stop me from showing my talent and skills as well. On January 28, we will see who goes back first,” said ‘Tito’ Sánchez.

Of ‘Tito’s’ 9 professional fights it is the first time he will be fighting in Panama City, Panama “I am looking forward to fighting for the first time in Panama and ready to show people where I really come from.

“Now, I know Panama is big in boxing because of all time legend Roberto Duran “Manos de Pierda”, it’s a lot to live up to, but I’m ready for it, training camp with my trainers Joel Diaz and Antonio Diaz has been incredible.

“They not only prepare me physically but also mentally for all my fights. They have alerted me for the last 8 weeks in a row just because of this fight”, ended by saying ‘Tito’ Sánchez.

Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez (2-0, 1KO) will enter the ring in his third fight as a professional against Panamanian Gilberto Ramos who is making his pro debut in a 4-round fight at 132 pounds.

“It is truly a blessing to have the opportunity to fly to Panama City, Panama and show my skills in the land of a living legend like Roberto Durán. Training camp has been great for the past 8 weeks, I have felt so healthy and strong throughout camp. I feel ready to give my best in front of the Panamanian fans”, commented ‘Leo’ Sánchez.

“We are very excited to see the Sánchez brothers in the ring on January 28 in Panama, we know the quality they have and we expect a lot from them,” said promoter and vice president Héctor Soto.