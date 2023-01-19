Oscar De La Hoya, Alexis Rocha talk Anthony Young clash

YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. hosted an exclusive media roundtable with Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) ahead of his NABO Welterweight title defense against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs).

The 12-round main event fight will be the first boxing event at YouTube Theater on January 28. Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya and Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, discussed the intricacies of the venue and excitement leading up to its first boxing event.

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, NABO WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m super excited to be the main event again. After this fight, I feel like I will have the power to start calling out the big guys and demanding for the big fights.”

“I feel privileged to headline the first-ever boxing event to be held at the YouTube Theater. It’s going to be a great night of boxing on DAZN and I hope that everyone can tune in.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“2023 is a big year for Golden Boy and we have a huge slate of fights ready to go. YouTube Theater is such an intimate venue, and fans will feel the energy being so close to the ring.”

“January 28 has an excellent slate of fights. From the opening fight to the main event, fans can expect fireworks.”

JASON GANNON, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOFI STADIUM AND HOLLYWOOD PARK:

“Here at Hollywood Park and YouTube Theater, we couldn’t be more excited to host our first boxing match up on January 28.”

“We think that this event will be an incredible part of the overall story here at YouTube Theater, hosting world-class fighters in partnership with Golden Boy.”