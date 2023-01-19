Heavyweight Moses Johnson returns this Friday night against veteran

Undefeated up-and-coming heavyweight Moses Johnson, part of Salita Promotions’ booming heavyweight stable, will return to action this Friday, January 20 in a six-round battle against veteran Terrell Jamal Woods from Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The fight will air live at 6:40 p.m. ET on FloCombat via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly membership today at www.flocombat.com.

“I’m 100% ready for this fight,” said Johnson. “My team and I have been working on certain things that I didn’t capitalize on in my last fight, so that I will be able to take advantage of them and make this fight easier on myself. I don’t expect Terrell Woods to be a pushover. He’s just as dangerous as any heavyweight in the fight game. But with my combinations and fighting style, I’m going to leave the ring with another convincing victory.”

Friday’s bout will be Johnson’s first since a career-best victory in October that saw him best the previously unbeaten Elvis Garcia via majority decision live on SHOWTIME during an installment of SHOBOX: The New Generation.

“Moses has continued to rise to the occasion fight after fight,” said Mike Mihalitsas, Johnson’s manager. “I don’t know any heavyweight who trains as hard as he does. Keeping busy in every round and out working Woods should be the key in this fight.”

The 30-year-old Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) fights out of the Atlas Cops and Kids Boxing gym in Brooklyn and is trained by the well-respected brother duo of Aureliano and Jimmy Sosa.

He will be opposed by the 33-year-old Arkansas-native Woods, who’s resume includes a who’s-who of contenders and prospects including Adam Kownacki, Michael Hunter, Jonny Rice, Trevor Bryan, George Arias and Joey Dawejko, to name just a few.

“We’re excited for Moses to be getting back in the ring as he looks to continue honing his skills on his way to the top of the heavyweight division,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions.

“I know that he has everything it takes to become a heavyweight world champion and a major face in boxing’s most glamorous division. January 20 is another opportunity for him to shine and I know that Moses is going to take full advantage of it.”