Deontay Wilder WBC quadrilogy to diddle heavyweight mandatories

Deontay Wilder is set to gain another shot at the WBC heavyweight title in a clash planned to diddle the mandatory challengers in 2023.

World Boxing News understands that Wilder has already had contact with old rival Tyson Fury to meet for the fourth time this year.

Wilder and Fury have to come through their respective tests in the spring before they lobby the World Boxing Council.

WBN also believes that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is favoring Fury vs Wilder IV for the green and gold belt.

Deontay Wilder’s mandatory spot

Wilder is yet to be placed in the heavyweight title stipulation queue as he’s still not secured the mandatory spot.

To do that, Wilder must beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in a Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View showdown to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

If the “The Bronze Bomber” lands that chance, he will be in the mix with the other challengers to be given a shot at the heavyweight crown.

Fury himself must come through Oleksandr Usyk first. If “The Gypsy King” captures the undisputed belts, there could be a massive shake-up in the division.

First, Fury will relinquish the IBF strap. This outcome leaves the IBF’s mandatory Filip Hrgovic to battle the next available fighter in the rankings for the vacant red belt.

Due to the IBF’s past treatment of the Queensberry Promotions figurehead, Fury has vowed to drop the title like a bad habit if he ever captures it again.

Therefore, the undisputed championship will only be unified for weeks or even days.

As for the WBO and WBA, Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois are both with Fury’s promoter Frank Warren. This gives Fury free reign to go in whatever direction he wishes after Usyk.

But even then, Fury could let the WBO or WBA belt go, too, so Warren can give Joyce and Dubois a rematch with a strap up for grabs or their separate shots.

Tyson Fury quadrilogy

Wilder will then be free to face Fury for the fourth time in what will again be the most significant heavyweight event in the world.

It won’t be an easy ride for Wilder and Fury against Ruiz and Usyk. But if they win, the fourth meeting will happen in 2023.

Trainer Malik Scott believes Wilder will take care of Ruiz with no problems. Boxing fans can then look forward to a repeat of the 2022 Fight of the Year.

“Andy Ruiz presents no threat to a disciplined Deontay Wilder,” Scott told Casinos En Ligne. “I’ve been going over my notes.

“From film study, I see Andy Ruiz has a problem with disciplined fighters. The only hope Andy Ruiz has is if you give him an opportunity.

“But if you stick to a game plan, he’s easy to shut down. He’s a good fighter, but we all have our loopholes. Andy’s is he can’t beat disciplined fighters.”

The Fury vs Wilder saga had been in danger of going out with a whimper after the second fight. However, the exceptional trilogy battle and the fact they are the best dance partners for each other mean number four is firmly on the cards.

