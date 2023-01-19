Liam Smith tries to out Chris Eubank Jr. as gay in brutal exchange

Liam Smith strayed below the belt pre-fight against Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of their clash in Manchester on Saturday night.

In an awkward exchange at the final press conference, Smith asked Eubank about his sexuality to out the middleweight in front of a live crowd.

Eubank looked shocked at the line of questioning brought about by his opponent. His only initial answer was to brush it off.

Only when he had time to think about what Smith had attempted to do, did Eubank Jr. could land a low blow himself.

Is Chris Eubank Jr. gay?

Beginning what an excruciating few minutes were, Smith asked: “You go on about girls. Has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl?

“You got something to tell us, really? – Because you’re 33, and you’ve said on a program ‘when you have kids.’ –

“So this is for no laughs or nothing. Do you want to tell us something?

“You’re putting pictures up with Neymar in limousines, so do you want to tell us something? Because nobody in this room has ever seen you with a woman.”

A silent room full of press, promoters, and TV network personnel awaited the response with bated breath.

“Listen, my private life is my private life,” replied Eubank Jr. – clearly rattled by Smith’s aggressive call out. “That’s irrelevant to the boxing.

“You know, I’m happy, and I’m comfortable.”

Smith then pushed further and asked again.

“Well, if you’re happy, then tell us. It’s not a dig.”

Eubank answered: “What do you want to know?”

Liam Smith interrogation

Again, Smith pressed for an answer: “You’re 33 and going on about having a kid. You’ve got to have a woman to have a kid.

“Do you want to tell us something? – Nobody has ever seen you with a woman.”

Attempting to make light or a joke of what Smith was insinuating, the uncomfortable Brighton man fired back.

“If you’ve got a personal question to ask me directly, you can slide into my DM’s or do it right here,” in his way of implying “Beefy” wanted to ask him out.

“I’m not that type of way, mate. I like women,” concluded the Liverpool man.

Later, Eubank went for Smith’s family situation to get one back of his own.

“If you wanna get personal, talking about being gay? I’ve been told you cheat on your wife. I’d rather be gay than a cheat.”

Sky Sports were forced to put out an apology live on air as the pair duked it out verbally in a shocking turn of events.

The fight goes down on Sky Sports Box Office this weekend. It undoubtedly has a lot more edge after Smith’s actions in trying to confirm whether or not Eubank is homosexual.

Only the first bell will tell us if he’ll pay for his interrogation of Eubank’s preferences.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.