Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly

Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit.

“The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training.

Broner still has a bit of timber around his midriff to shake off. Despite the extra baggage, he’s come a long way from the darker days of the last two years.

During the pandemic, Broner went through some serious mental issues as he struggled with addiction. By 2021, the Cincinnati native was in and out of shape.

As World Boxing News has documented, sometimes with fat hanging over his trousers.

Since signing with Black Prime, Broner has had a new focus. It also helps to have a promise of riches to come, provided he remains focused.

At present, he’s doing everything asked of him as he prepares to trade blows with also-ran former contender Hank Lundy at 147 pounds.

Adrien Broner’s ab-crunching workout

A win will see Broner attempt to lose a further seven pounds to get back down to super-lightweight. It’s achievable for Broner, but it will be hell for him to get there successfully.

It’s been six years since the last time Broner made it under 140 and five since he was under 144.

Regis Prograis – WBC lightweight title target

The end goal is a fight with Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title. However, Broner isn’t even rated with the World Boxing Council’s in the Top 40 in any weight.

A win over Lundy could help once Broner informs the WBC of his intentions to fight at super lightweight.

With the Lundy Pay Per View at the higher limit, Broner will likely crack the Top 40 at welterweight first before gaining any standing at 140.

After a victory against a name in Prograis’ division, Broner will undoubtedly be given the benefit of the doubt and get rated between 16 and 40.

Voluntary challenge

It may take a win against one of the top fifteen contenders to put himself in a position for Prograis. Provided the champion decides to select him as a voluntary challenger.

The current WBC voluntary list consists of Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin, Gary Antuanne Russell, Jose Zepeda, and Sergey Lipinets in the top five.

Six to ten sees Jose Carlos Ramirez, Ryan Garcia, Arnold Barboza US, Jose Pedraza, and Richard Commey in the January rankings.

And from eleven to the final voluntary place, there’s Shohjahon Ergashev, Steve Spark, Lindolfo Delgado, Yves Ulysse Jr, and Brandun Lee.

Only February 25th will be able to answer the burning questions.

Is the 2023 Adrien Broner capable of beating any of those names?

