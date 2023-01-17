Will David Light be able to take Lawrence Okolie’s world title?

David Light earned his shot at the WBO belt last year when he defeated Brandon Glanton in an epic battle that went to the final round. The New Zealander is undefeated in his professional career, but he’ll face his toughest test yet when he comes up against world champion Lawrence Okolie in 2023.

Light has been boosting the sport in his home country with his recent success, and if he can pick up the title it would be massive for boxing in New Zealand.

Light Adding to Boxing Hype in Home Country

Joseph Parker has long been the most famous boxer from New Zealand, but now there’s a lot of talent from the country making waves on the world stage. Light is one of the most notable names, and his recent high-profile victories have done a lot to garner more attention for the sport in the country.

The increase of people watching boxing in New Zealand is highlighted by various forward-thinking moves in the sport such as the new open gender category that is set to be introduced.

Unbeaten Record to Date

Parker was the last New Zealander to hold a WBO title when he was the world champion between 2016 and 2018. Now, Light has the chance to join his countryman and claim the crown himself in 2023. There’s no doubt that he will be confident going into the bout, as his career record to date has been hugely impressive.

The 31-year-old has had 20 fights so far and has seen off the competition in all of them. 12 of those were by knockout as well, highlighting how the New Zealander packs some fearsome punching power. He’s currently the holder of the Oriental Cruiserweight, International Cruiserweight, and Global Cruiserweight titles.

Kiwi Will be Underdog Against the Brit

According to a report, the title fight between Light and Okolie will go ahead in March 2023. The British title holder has held the WBO cruiserweight belt since 2021, and it will be hard for Light to topple the powerful fighter.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/P8wIMMT6A5A” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Okolie’s record is also hugely impressive. He’s won all 18 fights he’s taken part in, and 14 of those were by knockout. He’s ranked second-best in the world and is renowned for his serious punching power. Light will be the underdog in this bout, but he shouldn’t be written off yet. The Kiwi’s record is also exemplary, and it should be an incredible fight.

According to Martial Bot, there’s almost no chance that Light will beat Okolie in the world title bout this year. The New Zealander’s underdog status will be great for the sport in his home country, though, and it should also see him garner a lot of support from neutrals.