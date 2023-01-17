Oscar Collazo handed new foe on Rocha vs Young undercard

Golden Boy announced a slew of undercard fights today, completing a stacked card for the first boxing event to be held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood on January 28.

Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

“Golden Boy is going to make a statement in 2023,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

“Fans will be pleased to see that we’re starting the year on a fever pitch with a phenomenal card featuring potential world champions and some burgeoning stars I have personally discovered and stewarded – including main and co-main events Alexis Rocha and Floyd Schofield – in the state-of-the-art YouTube Theater.”

The main event features Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) who is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round fight presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. Rocha is currently ranked No. 4 by the WBO, and will be positioned for a world championship eliminator fight if he wins.

In chief support, Austin, Texas’s Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) will participate in a 10-round match against Humacao, Puerto Rico’s Alberto Mercado (17-4-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBA International Lightweight Title which is presented in association with Davies Entertainment.

On hot pursuit to make history in the minimumweight division, Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico will face a new opponent from Monterrey, México, Yudel “El Guerrerito” Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs).

Presented in association with Cotto Promotions, the classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico fight will be a surefire hit with fans. Additionally, if Collazo secures the victory he will be knocking the door of a world title opportunity and the potential to make history as one of the fastest to become a world champion in his division having only turned professional in February 2020.

“We are disappointed with the news that our compatriot Wilfredo Méndez won’t be able to fight me. In this sport anything can happen. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him the best,” said Oscar Collazo. “I want to thank Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions who have worked very hard to ensure that the fight against Yudel Reyes continues to be a world title eliminator fight. I also greatly appreciate Paco Valcarcel from the WBO for the support to make this fight possible.

“We know that the rivalry between Puerto Rico vs. Mexico is exciting and without a doubt we will write another chapter. I promise you, Yudel is not going to stop or get in the way of me, I will be a champion and he will be one more test on my way to the top. Expect the best of me on January 28,” concluded Collazo.

“We are very excited because we have been asking for an important opportunity for some time and now it has been given to us. We are set for big fights and Oscar Collazo is a great challenge. I hope to put on a show for the fans that day,” said Yudel Reyes.

Continues Reyes,“It feels good to be part of history like Chávez was with Macho Camacho, or Salvador Sánchez with Wilfredo Gómez, among others. We hope to give a great fight. I have fought a Puerto Rican before, Atenea Santiago, and I beat him to secure the NABO title. I hope to make history against Collazo, we are not going to disappoint the public and we are going to do our best for Mexico to get the victory.”

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Indio’s Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) is scheduled to fight a 10-round super middleweight match against San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-2-2). In a six-round super lightweight fight, Los Angeles fan favorite representing Mexicali, Mexico, Alejandro “Pinpon” Reyes (9-0, 5 KOs) will go up against Sedalia, Missouri’s Jose Zaragoza (9-6-1, 3 KOs).

In a four-round super bantamweight match, San Diego’s Adan Palma (4-0, 4 KOs) will attempt to protect his prospect knockout streak against Anaheim’s Pedro Salome (3-1-2, 1 KO). Opening up the night, Westminster, Colorado’s Danny “Junebug” Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) will fight in a four-round super featherweight bout against Barranquilla, Colombia’s Jonathan “Popeye” Perez (40-33, 32 KOs).

Tickets for Rocha vs. Young are on sale and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com and www.goldenboypromotions.com.