Fight Game Advisors sign Puerto Rican amateur star Kiria Tapia

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Puerto Rican Female Amateur Standout Kira Tapia, to an exclusive, long-term managerial contract.

The native of San Juan, Puerto Rico will make her professional debut against Clarice Morales in a four-round battle this Friday, January 20 at the Kissimmee Civic Center on the Undisputed Promotions’ “WARZONE” event, where a huge crowd of passionate supporters is expected.

The 33-year-old Tapia is a prize-winning amateur boxer including gold medals at the 2011 Pan American Games in addition to the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games. The charismatic beauty took a three-year break from 2016 to 2019 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon along with the birth of her second daughter.

In addition to aligning with the Boxing Writers Association of America’s 2022 Manager of the Year, Peter Kahn, Tapia is trained by boxing legend Ivan Calderon.

Said Kahn, “It’s an honor to work with such a talent as Kiria. She is an incredible athlete and has represented Puerto Rico for so many years with so much success, it’s truly humbling that she has entrusted me to guide her on her journey to becoming a world champion and solidifying her legacy as a professional fighter.”

Stated an elated Tapia about the partnership, “I am very excited about everything that is happening in my career right now, it has taken a 180-degree turn, knowing that it is real that I am going to make my professional debut, and even more so that it is in a place where there are so many Boricua fans who are in need of their families, of their Island, of their people, of that union of people.

“There is nothing else that fills me with emotion and satisfaction knowing that I am going to give all of them what we need so much as a people. I want to take advantage of this very special moment to thank the person who, from the first moment I met him, has shown special respect for me, for my career, and even more so, for my family, Peter Kahn.

“He has shown me that he is committed to my career and the well-being of my family, I think he is the person with the knowledge and all the tools to make my dreams come true. To all my Boricua people, thank you for the unconditional support you have given me throughout my career representing our island as an amateur, there will be a new chapter and this time as a professional. I look forward to seeing you in Kissimmee, Florida, it will be a night of many emotions and lots of adrenaline.”

Added two-weight world champion Calderon, “First of all, I want to thank Kiria and Peter Kahn for believing in me; we are going to give everything to become a World Champion and thank you to my Boricuas from Kissimmee for giving me the Puerto Rican support as they always do.”