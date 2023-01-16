ShoBox: Jan 20 non-TV undercard confirmed

King’s Promotions fighters will be on full display as part of the non-televised undercard of a SHOBOX: The New Generation® card on Friday night, January 20th at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The first bout starts at 6:45 PM ET.

Local bantamweight, Jonathan Rodriguez will take on 51-fight veteran Ira Terry in a bout scheduled six-round bout.

Rodriguez from Bethlehem, PA, is promoted by King’s Promotions, and is 12-1-1 with four knockouts.

The 23 year-old Rodriguez will be making his sixth start at the Wind Creek Event Center, has a win over Oscar Vazquez (15-3-1) and in his last bout, Rodriguez stopped Nestor Robledo in three rounds on December 10, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Terry of Memphis, Tennessee is 28-23 with 16 knockouts. The 35 year-old has fought world champions Jorge Linares and Claudio Marrero. Terry has wins over Robbie Cannon (10-0-1), Leon Bobo (18-2-1), Verquan Kimbrough (21-4-3), Kenneth Taylor (11-1-2) and his last bout when he won a unanimous decision over Vit Y on December 10, 2022 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

King’s Promotions streaking fighter, undefeated lightweight James Bernadin will take on Clay Burns in a six-round lightweight bout.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 9-0-1 with six knockouts. The 30 year-old Bernadin has defeated quality opposition such as Osvaldo Morales (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his last outing when he stopped William Parra Smith on December 10, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Burns of Fort Worth, Texas is 10-15-2 with four knockouts. Burns has solid wins on his resume over Yovani Rodarte (10-1-1) and Dartrell Smith (4-1).

Moses Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Huntington, NY fights Terrell Woods (28-55-9, 20 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a heavyweight bout.

In Four-round Bouts:

King’s Promotions welterweight, Thanjhae Teasley (4-0, 2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights Joe Sambrano (4-16-2, 2 KOs) of Pleasanton, Texas.

Prized amateur Francis Oran of Bethlehem, PA takes on Marlon Haywood of Kankakee, Illinois in a heavyweight bout. Oran is co-promoted by King’s Promotions and Jeter Promotions.

Henrich Ruiz Cordoba (1-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas fights Armondo Reeves (3-10-2) of Jefferson City, Mississippi in heavyweight fight.

In the main event, super middleweight prospect Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) faces off against David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

In the co-main event, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

The telecast opener pits two up-and-coming Pennsylvania fighters as Reading’s Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) and Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KOs), from Ellwood City, put their unbeaten streaks to the test in an eight-round super featherweight bout.

The tripleheader will air LIVE ON SHOWTIME® at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets are $150. $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased a ticketmaster.com.