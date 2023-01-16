Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 boxers [January 2023]

Skip to content
Oleksandr Usyk Pound for Pound Rankings

World Boxing News provides the Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings for January 2023 listing the Top 50 boxers on the planet.

Oleksandr Usyk remains top of the pile after his exceptional run in winning the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series and moving up to unify at heavyweight.

Not since the great Evander Holyfield has such a feat been completed by a cruiserweight contender.

Usyk is just one fight away from potentially becoming undisputed in two weight divisions.

Naoya Inoue, another undisputed champion who is eyeing a second reign at a hight weight, lies in second place.

Canelo Alvarez, the long reigning former P4P king is third after his dominant victory over Gennadiy Golovkin.

Three-belt welterweight ruler Errol Spence Jr. is fourth. While Canelo conqueror Dmity Bivol is in fifth spot.

Rounding out the ten best is Terence Crawford, Devin Haney, Jermell Charlo, Juan Estrada and Shakur Stevenson.

Tyson Fury drops out of the top ten for the first time since beating Deontay Wilder [ranked 20] due to poor opposition since his double whammy against the American puncher.

Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 [January 2023]

  1. Oleksandr USYK
  2. Naoya INOUE
     
  3. CANELO Alvarez
     
  4. Errol SPENCE JR
  5. Dmitry BIVOL
  6. Terence CRAWFORD
  7. Devin HANEY
  8. Jermell CHARLO
     
  9. Juan ESTRADA  
  10. Shakur STEVENSON
  11. Gervonta DAVIS
  12. Tyson FURY
  13. Artur BETERBIEV
  14. Kazuto IOKA
  15. Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
  16. Roman GONZALEZ
  17. Rey VARGAS
  18. Jesse RODRIGUEZ
  19. Stephen FULTON JR.
  20. Deontay WILDER
  21. Regis PROGRAIS
  22. Jack CATTERALL
  23. Kosei TANAKA
  24. Emanuel NAVARRETE
  25. Jermall CHARLO
  26. David BENAVIDEZ
  27. Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
  28. Kenshiro TERAJI  
  29. Leo SANTA CRUZ
  30. Teofimo LOPEZ
  31. Andy RUIZ JR.
  32. Jose RAMIREZ
  33. Knockout CP FRESHMART
  34. John Riel CASIMERO
  35. Murodjon AKHMADALIEV
  36. Josh TAYLOR
  37. Callum SMITH
  38. Caleb PLANT
  39. Jaime MUNGUIA
  40. Keith THURMAN
  41. Demetrius ANDRADE
  42. Payna PRADABSRI
  43. Fernando MARTINEZ
  44. Jai OPETAIA  
  45. Joshua FRANCO
  46. Lawrence OKOLIE
  47. Jaron ENNIS
  48. Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY
  49. Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI
  50. Vergil ORTIZ JR.

At the lower end of the scale, welterweight star Vergil Ortiz Jr. cracks the Top 50 for the second time after drifting to the periphery previously.

Super flyweight titleholder Joshua Franco is in at number 45 after his credible draw with highly-rated Kazuto Ioka [14].

