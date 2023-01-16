Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 boxers [January 2023]

World Boxing News provides the Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings for January 2023 listing the Top 50 boxers on the planet.

Oleksandr Usyk remains top of the pile after his exceptional run in winning the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series and moving up to unify at heavyweight.

Not since the great Evander Holyfield has such a feat been completed by a cruiserweight contender.

Usyk is just one fight away from potentially becoming undisputed in two weight divisions.

Naoya Inoue, another undisputed champion who is eyeing a second reign at a hight weight, lies in second place.

Canelo Alvarez, the long reigning former P4P king is third after his dominant victory over Gennadiy Golovkin.

Three-belt welterweight ruler Errol Spence Jr. is fourth. While Canelo conqueror Dmity Bivol is in fifth spot.

Rounding out the ten best is Terence Crawford, Devin Haney, Jermell Charlo, Juan Estrada and Shakur Stevenson.

Tyson Fury drops out of the top ten for the first time since beating Deontay Wilder [ranked 20] due to poor opposition since his double whammy against the American puncher.

Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 [January 2023]

Oleksandr USYK

Naoya INOUE

CANELO Alvarez

Errol SPENCE JR

Dmitry BIVOL

Terence CRAWFORD

Devin HANEY

Jermell CHARLO

Juan ESTRADA Shakur STEVENSON Gervonta DAVIS Tyson FURY Artur BETERBIEV Kazuto IOKA Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Roman GONZALEZ Rey VARGAS Jesse RODRIGUEZ Stephen FULTON JR. Deontay WILDER Regis PROGRAIS Jack CATTERALL Kosei TANAKA Emanuel NAVARRETE Jermall CHARLO David BENAVIDEZ Gennadiy GOLOVKIN Kenshiro TERAJI Leo SANTA CRUZ Teofimo LOPEZ Andy RUIZ JR. Jose RAMIREZ Knockout CP FRESHMART John Riel CASIMERO Murodjon AKHMADALIEV Josh TAYLOR Callum SMITH Caleb PLANT Jaime MUNGUIA Keith THURMAN Demetrius ANDRADE Payna PRADABSRI Fernando MARTINEZ Jai OPETAIA Joshua FRANCO Lawrence OKOLIE Jaron ENNIS Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Vergil ORTIZ JR.

At the lower end of the scale, welterweight star Vergil Ortiz Jr. cracks the Top 50 for the second time after drifting to the periphery previously.

Super flyweight titleholder Joshua Franco is in at number 45 after his credible draw with highly-rated Kazuto Ioka [14].

