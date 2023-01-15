Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours.

The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.

That’s despite both fighters agreeing to put their undefeated records on the line in a legacy battle on April 15 in Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Davis came through his warm-up against Hector Luis Garcia earlier this month. It was then assumed that the paperwork would soon follow.

However, De La Hoya revealed no progress had been made on the collision. He wants firm movement soon, or the deal will collapse.

“I have no contract. The deadline for me is Monday, or I’m moving on,” said the eleven-time world champion adding the hashtag Davis vs Garcia.

It’s an ultimatum that won’t impress boxing fans. They have consistently missed out on the most significant events due to one of the two sides not agreeing.

First, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fell through as Eddie Hearn knew Joshua wasn’t ready for “The Gypsy King.” It’s lucky for heavyweight reputations that Deontay Wilder had already stepped up to the plate three times where AJ fears to tread.

Secondly, Terence Crawford backed out of an undisputed blockbuster with Errol Spence Jr. to sign a deal with Black Prime. Crawford had everything in his favor to agree to a two-fight deal with Al Haymon. He chose not to, and Spence had to move on.

Supporters of our great sport continue to be mistreated by greed and other factors plaguing boxing over the past decade.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao got made five years too late to be a meaningful bout inside the ropes. At the same time, the Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin super-fight was dogged by bad decisions in the first two meetings.

The saga eventually faded out in the name of money in 2022 with a considerable whimper.

The best fights collapse

For once, everyone involved or in love with boxing thought we finally had a worthwhile mega-event featuring two undefeated stars in their best form.

If De La Hoya’s deadline passes without signatures in place, boxing will be looked at as a sport that cannot get the best headliners over the line.

Gervonta Davis wants the fight. Ryan Garcia wants it. So why can’t those negotiators get things right for the sake of the fans?

Davis faces the real threat of prison next month due to an ongoing hit-and-run charge. Unless the Garcia fight is signed and sealed, Tank will have nothing to bargain with when he asks for his sentence to either be postponed or made non-custodial for the time being.

A five-year sentence is a genuine threat. Especially after Davis saw a plea bargain to keep him out of jail rejected last year.

The multi-weight Baltimore man could be 31 and campaigning at welterweight by the time he gets out. Garcia will have well and truly moved on by then.

Get this deal done!

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.