Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division.

The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division.

He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO, and WBA of his decision.

Naoya Inoue vacates undisputed status

Inoue, 30, defeated Paul Butler a few weeks ago to become the undisputed 118-pound champion. He became the first Japanese champion to conquer three different divisions.

“The Monster” is already considered one of the greatest fighters in the history of Japan. Considering it’s a country with a large number of fighters who have raised their country’s flag high, it’s a fantastic feat for Inoue.

With a record of 23 wins and 20 knockouts, Naoya is one of the most explosive and complete fighters today. His speed and technical level have made him one of the best of his generation, defeating high-quality rivals.

Commenting on the decision, the WBC and its President, Mauricio Sulaimán, said: “We wish Naoya Inoue the best of successes and reiterate that they will have the doors open at super bantamweight.”

Vacant WBC super featherweight title

In other news, two-division world champion Rey Vargas and WBC Silver champion O’Shaquie Foster will fight for the vacant super featherweight title.

The World Boxing Council endorsed the battle for Saturday, February 11th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Vargas goes for a 130 belt after a distinguished career at 122 pounds and an outstanding performance to become world champion at 126 pounds in his most recent fight.

The Mexican looks to add his name alongside Julio César Chávez, Erik Morales, and Marco Antonio Barrera and win titles in three divisions.

Foster has won nine straight fights to put himself in a position to fight for the title.

Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) was last seen in action in July. He rose from the canvas to secure a twelve-round decision victory over Mark Magsayo.

In March, Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) saw action in Dubai. He defeated undefeated Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov by twelve round decision in a fight for the WBC Silver title.

The fight is organized by Premier Boxing Champions and will be televised on Showtime.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and available through Ticketmaster.com.

