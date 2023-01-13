Floyd Mayweather is Mike Tyson’s ‘Greatest fighter in 100 years’

Mike Tyson believes five-weight world titleholder and complete boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is the greatest boxer of the century.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion, and youngest to ever claim the crown, laid the most significant praise possible on the ex-pound-for-pound king.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet,’ who staged a comeback at 53 in 2020, spoke in glowing terms when giving Conor McGregor a gee-up.

Tyson told UFC star McGregor that he did well against Mayweather in 2017. Despite losing in ten rounds on the back of his only boxing match.

Mike Tyson

On his podcast, Tyson said of the 2017 cross-codes battle: “It’s a spectacle, but this is where it’s not a spectacle.

“Listen, he never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He went ten rounds with the greatest fighter in the last hundred years of boxing.

“He went ten rounds, scoring punches. Did he accomplish something? Look what he had to fight against. And look at what he did when he fought against him.”

Conor replied with thanks, but the words stated in regard to Mayweather caused the biggest head-turn.

The Irishman did state that he expects a second fight with Mayweather to go down shortly, though. Another revelation.

“Thank you, Mike. I know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style – plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle.

“I’ll beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back, Iron Mike,” he added.

Floyd Mayweather rematch

McGregor’s admission that he will face Mayweather again is a regular occurrence and has been for five years. That’s despite the ‘Money’ man confirming his retirement and only competing in exhibtions.

Maybe Conor is ready to get into the exhibition arena himself?

In a cryptic interview a while back with fighthype.com, Mayweather did say he would consider facing a non-boxer if it made business sense.

“Am I going to fight any fighters as of right now? – No, I’m retired. I’m retired from the sport of boxing,” he said.

“I’m training, having fun, and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing. [But] I’m not retired from business.

“When I beat Conor McGregor, they said, ‘That ain’t 50 fights [50-0]’. But these guys are fighting and making a couple of dollars. They’re crazy.”

Mayweather is expected to be back in the ring this summer. Maybe McGregor will finally get the call for the rematch.

Tyson’s view that Mayweather is “The Best Ever” – as he proclaims to be – will trigger many.

