Michael Buffer embarrassed on stage as DAZN report huge losses

Financial reports stating that DAZN has lost six billion dollars since its inception were written all over the face of legendary MC Michael Buffer on Friday.

At a weigh-in, a “little person” played out a fake scenario on stage against a man who’s never seen a boxing glove before this week as Buffer visibly winced on stage.

Michael Buffer embarrassed

Buffer, who has introduced the best fighters who ever laced up a pair, has been reduced to standing on stage embarrassed by what he’s been reduced to today.

The shocking events transpired shortly after Bloomberg revealed that DAZN lost $2.3 billion in 2021.

Excuses were quick to be made about the losses, including purchasing TV rights for other sports. However, when you put on shows like the one that went down on Friday’s weigh-in, it’s no wonder the vault is hemorrhaging rapidly.

The whole DAZN strategy needs an overhaul, with the boxing side of things fast becoming a laughing stock.

Billionaire Len Blavatnik had a vision when he launched DAZN. Surely this cannot be it.

Real boxing fans responded to what they witnessed in their droves. The vast majority were negative. Faithful supporters of the sport are unhappy at these spectacles being given a platform that should go to professionals.

The fact that promoters at Golden Boy and Matchroom Boxing associate themselves with DAZN and don’t tell them to cut this out is a headscratcher.

DAZN is changing the game, not for the better

DAZN’s whole policy on the sport, which it used to entice fans back in 2018, has completely gone off-piste. They now sell many shows on Pay Per View and pay out vast amounts of money for substandard products.

This is a one-way ticket to oblivion for DAZN, which the fans have no trouble conveying after witnessing the most cringe-worthy scaling ceremony imaginable.

“When are they going to put an end to this? DAZN should be ashamed,” said one.

Another added: “This isn’t boxing. It’s taking the actual p*** out of a sport we all love. The fighters are the ones who have lived and breathed the sport.

“Eddie Hearn and DAZN Boxing promote this. I guess you don’t love the sport, only love the money,”

Pride

A third honed in on Buffer’s demeanor when stating: “Michael Buffer has gone from all-time greats to this.

“He must be embarrassed. I know he’s probably getting paid ridiculous amounts for it, but surely pride must take over at some point?”

After all the talk pre-launch, DAZN is pinning all its future hopes on the Pay Per View market in one of the most ironic or moronic shifts in boxing history.

Claiming to have a total of fifteen million subscribers worldwide, DAZN needs to do something drastic to at least get the real boxing fans on board.

It’s not what is going down on Saturday night. That’s undoubtedly not boxing in any way, shape, or form.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.