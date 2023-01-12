Willian Silva back in action Jan 28 in Lowell

Lightweight Willian “Babyface” Silva returns to action Saturday, January 28 when he faces durable veteran Benjamin Lamptey in Lowell, MA.

Fighting out of Sao Paolo Brazil, Silva’s 29-4 with 17 knockouts. In October, he scored an impressive second round knockout against Carlos Gaston Suarez. Silva’s battled the likes of Arnold Barboza Jr., Cletus Seldin, Teofimo Lopez and Felix Verdejo.

Hailing from Accra, Ghana, Lamptey is 13-9-2 with 9 KO’s. As an amateur he fought in the Commonwealth Games, where he challenged future undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor.

Lamptey’s currently riding a two fight win streak, most recently defeating Eric Asante in July.

The scheduled eight-round bout takes place as part of “Down and Dirty 5,” which is promoted by Reyes Boxing Promotions in association with Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

“Willian looked great last time out and there are big opportunities on the horizon, but first he’s got to handle business against Lamptey,” said Silva’s promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

“Since returning to the lightweight division, he’s displayed an aggressive style and is punching with authority. The fans will enjoy what they see on January 28.”

Tickets for “Down and Dirty 5” are on sale and the card will also be streamed live on Reyesboxingtv.com.