Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight

Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again.

That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia.

The situation is frail regarding the hit-and-run incident Davis is charged with. He’s at the height of his powers and loses significant momentum once his career is halted.

At 28, three years behind bars [of a possible five-year sentence] would be a disaster for everyone involved on the boxing side. But sadly, that’s the nature of the beast if Davis was at fault.

Gervonta Davis faces jail time

Davis will know his fate by the end of February when the Garcia fight could have already been announced to give him a chance to argue his stay.

However, World Boxing News doesn’t believe that the fight is right to take place next. Davis vs Garcia should hold off and have some titles on the line, preferably the undisputed kind.

Davis has a lot on his plate, with a trial date set for February and possible jail time looming. If he avoids a lengthy sentence, Davis needs to let Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko play out and then go for the winner.

The WBA has promised to abolish the regular world title that Davis currently holds. Therefore, they can order Haney to fight Davis at some point.

So if Haney comes through Lomachenko [or even if Lomachenko wins], Davis has to try to nail down a crack at all the belts.

If Haney vs Davis [or Loma] can be made in late 2023 [or by 2026, dependent on sentencing], that undoubtedly makes more sense than Garcia.

It could be that Golden Boy, Garcia’s promoters, and Premier Boxing Champions – who handle Davis, want to secure the deal due to the impending jail time.

Davis vs Garcia

Davis and Ryan Garcia have taken praise for wanting to put their undefeated records on the line in a Pay Per View blockbuster.

The fighter recently defeated Hector Luis Garcia in Washington to cement his position as a superstar.

Like Floyd Mayweather in 2012, the Baltimore native could lobby for a stay on his sentence. That way, he can face Garcia before going to prison.

That plan is far more straightforward than waiting for Haney vs Lomachenko and wouldn’t lead to any significant belts being given up.

As for Haney, he’s on top of the world and calling the shots. He agreed to the two-fight George Kambosos Jr. deal with Top Rank with the added stipulation of Lomachenko. So there’s no backing out of that one anyway.

Haney vs Lomachenko will definitely happen. Davis vs Garcia possibly might. But any chances of an undisputed reign at lightweight before moving up to super lightweight will almost certainly be ended by the courts in the coming weeks.

By the time he gets out, a 31-year-old Tank will be up at least two weight classes campaigning at welterweight.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.